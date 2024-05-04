Advertisement

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Elon Musk's tweet is going viral on social media, where he is introducing a new update on X, which is said to be effective in countering deepfake issues on social media.

Space X CEO, Elon Musk's tweet comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘This should make a big difference in defeating deepfakes (and shallowfakes)’.

The post shares community note which now comprises Improved image matching will now show notes on ~30% more posts that contain similar or identical images, which simply means all the deepfake issues to get scanned through AI more effectively.

The post further says, ‘We just rolled out the update and will be monitoring for any erroneous image matches.’

Deepfakes and Shallowfakes are images, movies, and audio samples that are produced with easily accessible editing software and without much intervention of artificial intelligence (AI).

In the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, where deepfake issues are predominant, this new update from X will capture and eliminate such bad practices.

