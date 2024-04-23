Advertisement

Udaipur: CP Joshi, the BJP President of Rajasthan, on Tuesday, grabbed headlines after he remarked that even the descendants of the Mughal ruler Babur would chant 'Jai Shri Ram' once Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in his third term.

Joshi, while addressing the public at the Chittorgarh Parliamentary constituency, said, “Those who have an issue with chanting Jai Shri Ram, I give you an assurance that once PM Modi comes to power in his third term, even Babur's descendants will chant the same.”

Advertisement

Slamming Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for speaking against Sanatana Dharma, Joshi said, “The Congress questioned Lord Ram and even called him fictional. They banned Shobha Yatras and usage of Hindu flags on the occasion of Ram Navami.”

Earlier during the day, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Jaipur said the Congress has tried to extend reservation based on religion and give it to Muslims, and accused the party again of hatching a "deep conspiracy" to snatch people's wealth and distribute it among a "select" group.

Advertisement

In a blistering attack on the opposition party, he charged that it is difficult to follow one's faith under the Congress rule and even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime.

His remarks at an election rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk came on the day the country celebrated Hanuman Jayanti.

Advertisement

"Modi is giving you a guarantee that reservation for Dalits and the backward tribals will neither end nor allowed to be divided in the name of religion," he said.

He said the then prime minister Manmohan Singh had given a speech in which he had said Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources.

Advertisement

"This was not a coincidence. This is not a single statement. The Congress ideology has always been of appeasement and vote bank politics.

“As soon as the Congress formed the government at the Centre in 2004, one of the first things it did was to reduce the SC/ST reservation in Andhra Pradesh and give it to Muslims," Modi said.

Advertisement

"This was a pilot project which the Congress wanted to try in the entire country,” he charged.

“Between 2004 and 2010, the Congress tried to implement Muslim reservation in Andhra Pradesh four times but due to legal hurdles and the awareness of the Supreme Court, it could not fulfil its intention," he claimed.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)