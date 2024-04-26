Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday announced the much anticipated verdict on EVM-VVPAT verifcation case, rejecting all pleas seeking complete verification of the votes recorded in the EVMs with VVPAT slips.

The two-judge bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta delivered concurrent but separate judgments. They noted that democracy is ‘about striving to build harmony and blindly distrusting poll process can lead to unwarranted suspicion.’

The apex court, however, passed two directions — one direction is after the completion of symbol loading process, the Symbol Loading Unit (SLU) should be sealed and they should be stored at least for 45 days.

The second direction issued by Supreme Court is that there will be option for candidates to get the microcontroller program of EVMs to be checked by a team of engineers after the declaration of results, such a request is to be made by the candidate within seven days after the declaration of results.

The verdict came when voting for second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 is underway with crores of voters polling their rights in 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories.

