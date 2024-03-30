×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Ex-AIADMK Leader OPS, Contesting First Lok Sabha Polls, Seen Giving Money In Public

Ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam who is contesting from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat was seen giving money to a woman.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Chennai: Ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, popularly called as OPS, who is contesting from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat, was seen giving money to a woman who welcomed him with 'Aarti' in Aranthangi, Pudukkottai district on Saturday. 

Sitting MLA from the Bodinayakkanur assembly constituency in Theni district, OPS will be fighting his fist parliament election in 2024, that too as an independent candidate. 

Notably, with the announcement of Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission on March 16, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been enforced across the country.

The MCC provision prohibits showcasing of money power in the public space by any politcal party/leader during the election time. Such rules are framed to provide level-playing field to all political parties.         

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency in south Tamil Nadu comprises of six assembly segments—Paramakudi (reserved), Thiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Aranthangi and Thiruchuli. With 16.06 lakh voters, the constituency has a significant number of Thevar and minority voters. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

