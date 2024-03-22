×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Ex-BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal Joins Maharashtra CMO, Switching Roles With Bhushan Gagrani

Ex-municipal commissioner of Mumbai Iqbal Singh Chahal appointed as Additional Chief Secretary in Maharashtra CMO, in a switching of roles with Bhushan Gagrani.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Eknath Shinde with Iqbal Singh Chahal
Maharashtra CM felicitates former BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal at a public function | Image:Facebook - Iqbal Singh Chahal | File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Iqbal Singh Chahal, former Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been assigned a new job in Maharashtra. On Friday, March 22, the senior IAS officer was appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Iqbal Singh Chahal’s appointment comes days after he was transferred from his job as BMC commissioner on the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The directive came after the announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections schedule on March 16.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra government transferred Chahal from his post of Mumbai municipal commissioner upon the completion of his tenure of more than three years.

IAS officer P Velrasu, appointed as Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) of Mumbai on the EC directive recently, has now been posted as Secretary in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in the state secretariat Mantralaya.

Advertisement

Who is the new Mumbai civic chief?

In a switching of roles, Bhushan Gagrani, former ACS in the CMO, has been appointed the new BMC commissioner.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian private banks loan growth

banks net interest income

a few seconds ago
IPL Opening Ceremony

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

2 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

CSK vs RCB Dream11

3 minutes ago
Adidas

Adidas posted loss

3 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

4 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Kick Off The Season With Electrifying Performances

IPL Opening Ceremony

4 minutes ago
AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare

5 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s Wife Reacts

6 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

7 minutes ago
Holi

Holi Traditions

7 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani-Aditya Marriage

10 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Review

11 minutes ago
Using Blockchain to Ensure Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence

Middle East AI dream depe

19 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

20 minutes ago
Death

Three bodies found

24 minutes ago
Top 10 ELSS funds

Tax-saving investment

26 minutes ago
China's Chery plans to start selling cars in Italy later in 2024

Chery to enter Italy

27 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde with Iqbal Singh Chahal

Iqbal Singh Chahal

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education7 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo