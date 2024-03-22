Advertisement

Mumbai: Iqbal Singh Chahal, former Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been assigned a new job in Maharashtra. On Friday, March 22, the senior IAS officer was appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Iqbal Singh Chahal’s appointment comes days after he was transferred from his job as BMC commissioner on the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The directive came after the announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections schedule on March 16.

The Maharashtra government transferred Chahal from his post of Mumbai municipal commissioner upon the completion of his tenure of more than three years.

IAS officer P Velrasu, appointed as Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) of Mumbai on the EC directive recently, has now been posted as Secretary in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in the state secretariat Mantralaya.

Who is the new Mumbai civic chief?

In a switching of roles, Bhushan Gagrani, former ACS in the CMO, has been appointed the new BMC commissioner.

With inputs from PTI.