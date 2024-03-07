×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Farooq Abdullah: Omar To Close 'INDI Alliance Deal' After Final Meeting Tomorrow For LS Polls 2024

The decision on the three seats which are Jammu, Udhampur and Kargil (Leh) will be decided in a meeting tomorrow in the final round of talks with Omar Abdullah

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
NC To Finalise 'limited' INDI Alliance Tomorrow
NC To Finalise 'limited' INDI Alliance Tomorrow | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
LS Polls 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir: NC Chief and Former JK CM Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the alliance of National Conference with Congress in Jammu and Kashmir will be finalised tomorrow after the final alliance meeting which will be headed by NC Vice President Omar Abdullah. Farooq was speaking exclusively to the Republic on the sidelines of a program in Marh area of Jammu and has reiterated that the National Conference will contest all three seats in Kashmir.

Speaking to Republic, Farooq said that Our alliance is the INDI Alliance and we have told them clearly that we are contesting three seats of Kashmir while for the other three seats- Jammu, Udhampur and Kargil (Leh), we will have talks with you. "I think tomorrow Omar Abdullah will hold the final meeting of the alliance and it will be finalised how things will go ahead. We have an alliance, we will work in alliance and will try to take this state forward unitedly," he added.

On being asked about PDP getting annoyed for not getting any seat in Kashmir for Lok Sabha Polls and may field candidates against National Conference, Farooq said that it doesn't matter who gets annoyed as we already won those seats. "I don't know anything such, I don't know what god has told you on this," Farooq replied on PDP fielding candidates against them.

On the win-ability factor, Farooq said that is for god to decide who will win but we will try to win all six seats as an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Yesterday, Farooq Abdullah went to the residence of Congress Working President Raman Bhalla and was there for over half an hour where several issues including the alliance coordination were discussed.
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

