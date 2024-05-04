Advertisement

Indian politics experienced sarcasm of a different kind, when Russian Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Congress Member of Parliament and Rae Bareli candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. It seems Kasparov, who is now a Croatian citizen, knows quite a bit about Indian politics, or is following it for the ongoing General Elections this year.

In reply to a writer Sandip Ghose on social networking platform X (formerly Twitter), Kasparov took potshots at Rahul Gandhi. It started with Ghose quipping that he felt relieved that Kasparov and Indian Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand retired early and “didn’t have to face the greatest chess genius” - referring to Rahul Gandhi and his chess video.

Advertisement

Ghose said, “Feel so relieved that @Kasparov63 and @vishy64theking retired early and didn’t have to face the greatest chess genius of our times. #RandomThoughts .” To Ghose’s sarcasm, Garry Kasparov added his own two bits, with a quick-witted reply. Kasparov said, “Traditional dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top! 😂.” (sic)

It seems obvious that the chess superstar meant that Rahul Gandhi should first win from his Lok Sabha Elections 2024 constituency of Rae Bareli, and then gun for the top spot, which is the Prime Minister’s post.

Incidentally, Russia has declared Garry Kasparov as a terrorist, and recently arrested him in absentia.

Advertisement

The Chess Grandmaster poked fun at his former nation on that as well. He tweeted on April 25, “In absentia is definitely the best way I've ever been arrested! Good company, as well. I'm sure we're all equally honored that Putin's terror state is spending time on this that would otherwise go persecuting and murdering.”

Kasparov recently also praised Indian Chess Grandmaster D Gukesh after his win. “The 'children' of Vishy Anand are on the loose,” said the chess icon. It is heartening to see such a sense of humour in one of the world's greatest chess players.