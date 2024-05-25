 Mehbooba Mufti Stages Protest, Alleges PDP Workers Detained By Po | Republic World
Published 12:16 IST, May 25th 2024

'Free And Fair Elections': Mehbooba Mufti Stages Protest, Alleges PDP Workers Detained By Police

Mehbooba Mufti staged a protest by sitting on the road and alleged that PDP polling agents and workers are being detained just before voting without any reason.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sits on a protest after the alleged detention of her party workers, on the day of voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sits on a protest after the alleged detention of her party workers, on the day of voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district. | Image: PTI photo
08:55 IST, May 25th 2024

