'Free And Fair Elections': Mehbooba Mufti Stages Protest, Alleges PDP Workers Detained By Police
Mehbooba Mufti staged a protest by sitting on the road and alleged that PDP polling agents and workers are being detained just before voting without any reason.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sits on a protest after the alleged detention of her party workers, on the day of voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district. | Image: PTI photo
