Fresh Clashes Erupt in Bengal's Murshidabad As India Votes in Third Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: Fresh clashes were reported between the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Mursidabad district as voting in underway o Tuesday, May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. In the third phase, elections are being held in four constituencies of West Bengal- Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad.

TMC workers clashed with Jangipur BJP candidate Dhananjay Ghosh. Ghosh had a verbal spat with TMC block president Goutam Ghosh. TMC has alleged that the BJP candidate was trying to influence voters and this led to a heated altercation between BJP candidate Dhananjay Ghosh and TMC leader.

Trinamool Congress said that it would file a complaint against Dhananjay Ghosh for “heckling and assaulting TMC block president”.



Sporadic incidents of violence marred the first and second phases of Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, as TMC and the BJP workers clashed with each other in various parts of violence-prone including Cooch Behar. In the first phase itself, the two parties- BJP and TMC lodged 80 and 39 complaints, respectively, related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents. Most of the complaints were from Cooch Behar and Alipurduars constituencies.

(This is a breaking copy)

