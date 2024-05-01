Advertisement

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister mocked the Congress party on Wednesday, highlighting its journey from being ‘directionless’ post-independence to ‘leaderless’ now.

Taking a swipe, he accused the Congress leaders of attempting to defame Indian civilisation and culture.

"Unfortunately, the country's oldest political party (Congress) went directionless after Independence and today it has become leaderless too. The Congress leaders have constantly tried to abuse the Indian culture and humiliate the 'sanatan dharma'," Adityanath said.

"During the UPA government, a senior leader of the Congress and the then Union Home Minister had tried to insult India's 'sanatan' culture in the name of saffron terror," he said.

Blaming the Congress policies for concerns related to terrorism and maoism in the country, the UP CM claimed that central government controlled militancy in the maoist areas.

"Every person knows that the policies of Congress became the cause of terrorism and Naxalism inside the country. Today under the leadership of Modi ji, not only terrorism and Naxalism but the issue of extremism and anarchy in the North-East have been resolved," Adityanath claimed.

He further highlighted the abolition of Article 370 and how the Narendra Modi government attacked on the ‘root of terrorism.' He highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir is now connected to the mainstream of development.

"Naxalism, which was spread in 120 districts during the time of UPA government, has been controlled. It has been limited to two-three districts in half of the states of the country. Very soon Naxalism will end there too," he added.

He further targetted the grand-old party for its appeasement politics system and accused it of sowing the seed of partition.

(With PTI inputs…)