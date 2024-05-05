Advertisement

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election: Gandhinagar, one of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, going to polls in the third phase of elections on May 7, will witness a triangular fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In this election, Union Minister Amit Shah is seeking his re-election for the second time.

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seats comprises 7 assembly segments namely Gandhinagar North, Ghatlodia, Sabarmati, Kalol, Vejalpur, Sanand, and Naranpura.

Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency has been a stronghold of the BJP since 1989, with veteran party leader Lal Krishna Advani representing the seat for 21 years (1998-2019). In the 2014 elections, LK Advani claimed the seat with 7,73,539 votes, followed by Congress candidate Ishwarbhai Patel who got 2,90,418 votes.

In the 2019 elections, BJP again clenched the seat with Amit Shah winning the seat with 8,94,624 votes by defeating Congress’ Chatur Singh Javanji Chavda who had managed to secure 3,37,610 votes.

In the coming elections, BJP has again reposed his faith in Amit Shah who will fight the poll battle against Congress candidate Sonal Ramanbhai Patel and BSP candidate Mohammedanish Desai.

Voting for elections will begin at 7am and conclude at 6pm.

Gandhinagar Elections 2024: Demographic Details (As per ECI 2019 data)

Total voters: 19,45,772

Male voters: 10,04,291

Female voters: 9,41,434

Third gender: 47

8,637 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gandhinagar in 2019 was 623 (584 were men and 39 were women).

