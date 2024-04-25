Updated April 25th, 2024 at 14:44 IST
Gautam Buddha Nagar Election 2024: In BJP's Stronghold, BSP, SP Seeking Change of Guard
The battlefield is all set to witness a three-cornered fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: In the upcoming second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Gautam Buddha Nagar is one of the 89 seats to hold polling on Friday, April 26. The battlefield is all set to witness a three-cornered fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Gautam Buddha Nagar Seat comprises five Assembly segments including Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja.
Advertisement
This time the battlefield will feature current sitting BJP MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Mahendra Singh Nagar from the Samajwadi Party and Rajendra Singh Solanki from the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Voting for the second phase will commence at 7 am and will end at 5 pm.
Advertisement
Gautam Buddha Elections 2024: Demographic Details
Total Voters: 23,02,960
Male Voters: 12,68,324
Female Voters: 10,34,503
Third Gender: 133
Postal Votes: 3,297
Service Votes: 5,482 (5,259 were men and 223 were women).
Advertisement
Gautam Buddha Seat: 2019 Result
The Gautam Buddha Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh was earlier known as the Khurja constituency and in 2008 it was changed to its current name. With the present name, the seat has had only three Lok Sabha elections so far.
Advertisement
The BSP managed to win the first one in 2009. However, the BJP's Dr Mahesh Sharma has since taken control, winning back-to-back victories in 2014 and 2019. This shows the BJP's stronghold on the constituency.
Advertisement
Published April 25th, 2024 at 14:44 IST