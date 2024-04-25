Advertisement

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: In the upcoming second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Gautam Buddha Nagar is one of the 89 seats to hold polling on Friday, April 26. The battlefield is all set to witness a three-cornered fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Gautam Buddha Nagar Seat comprises five Assembly segments including Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja.

This time the battlefield will feature current sitting BJP MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Mahendra Singh Nagar from the Samajwadi Party and Rajendra Singh Solanki from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Voting for the second phase will commence at 7 am and will end at 5 pm.

Gautam Buddha Elections 2024: Demographic Details

Total Voters: 23,02,960

Male Voters: 12,68,324

Female Voters: 10,34,503

Third Gender: 133

Postal Votes: 3,297

Service Votes: 5,482 (5,259 were men and 223 were women).

Gautam Buddha Seat: 2019 Result

The Gautam Buddha Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh was earlier known as the Khurja constituency and in 2008 it was changed to its current name. With the present name, the seat has had only three Lok Sabha elections so far.

The BSP managed to win the first one in 2009. However, the BJP's Dr Mahesh Sharma has since taken control, winning back-to-back victories in 2014 and 2019. This shows the BJP's stronghold on the constituency.