New Delhi: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is eyeing victory from Gaya this Lok Sabha elections, from where he has lost three times. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Jitam Ram Manjhi accepcted that going with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan was a mistake that he regrets.

As Gaya voted in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 19, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that going with the RJD was a mistake as he was cheated by the Lalu Yadav-led party. "It was a mistake. I thought Lalu Yadav stood for socialist values, however, I was wrong. Now, I am with NDA and we will emerge victorious," said Manjhi while speaking exclusively with Republic.

Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the Prime Minister has rightfully raised the issue of "jungleraaj" in Bihar. He said that Nitish Kumar had left the Mahagathbandhan owing to similar issues. "Nitish Kumar had told Tejashwi Yadav while he was alliance that he won't allow Bihar to return to the 2005 era. Most of the atrocities committed on Dalits in the state are done by the workers and supporters of Lalu Yadav and his party," alleged Manjhi.

#EXCLUSIVE | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi competes with RJD's Kumar Sarvjeet in Bihar's Gaya; Jitan Ram Manjhi speaks to Republic exclusively



Going with RJD was a mistake, NDA will emerge victorious in Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi



Manjhi Lists Out The Focal Points For This Election

When asked about his priorities this time, Manjhi said that they want South Bihar to get permanent relief from drought. He said that if elected he would build a heritage corridor in Gaya. Gaya has its religious significance as it's on the banks of the river Falgu. Internationally acclaimed Mahabodhi Mahavihara (temple), where Gautam Buddha got enlightenment, is located here.

"Some primary issues are clear, North Bihar is often battered by flood. South Bihar suffers drought; we want South Bihar to get permanent relief from drought. Corridor of Budh and Vishnu should be built in Gaya," the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader said. “I thank the voters for coming out in large numbers. We have been confident about NDA's victory in Gaya since the day we started our campaigning,” he said exuding confidence about his victory.

Gaya: A Prestige Battle For Manjhi

In Gaya Lok Sabha constituency, Jitan Ram Manjhi and former minister and RJD candidate Kumar Sarvjeet are in the electoral fray. The seat was earlier represented in parliament by Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Manjhi of Janata Dal (United) who vacated the seat for the alliance partner.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vijay Manjhi had defeated the HAM leader by a margin of more than 1.52 lakh votes. Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha was then a part of RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

This is the fourth time that Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Gaya after three failures- 1991 from Congress, 2014 from Janata Dal, and 2019 while representing the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

