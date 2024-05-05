Advertisement

Guna: Guna, one of the 94 setas to hold polls on Tuesday, May 7 is all set to witness a strong fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh. The Guna Lok Sabha seat comprises of eight Assembly segments including Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Chanderi and Mungaoli.

In the upcoming third phase elections, Madhya Pradesh's Guna is a crucial seat for Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinida after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reclaim his family's lost bastion of Guna. Guna is a legacy seat for the Scinidia empire. His father Madhavrao Scindia (Congress) and his grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia (Bharatiya Jana Sangh) both were former MPs of the district. Though their parties were different, the family kept its claim over Guna.

This time, the Guna seat will witness a key battle between BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh.

Guna Elections 2024: Poll Date

Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency is all set to go to polls along with the other 7 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state on Tuesday, May 7. The voting will commence at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.

Guna Elections 2024: Demographic Details (As per ECI 2019 data)

Total Voters: 16,75,724 voters

Male Voters: 8,89,161 voters

Female Voters: 7,86,519 voters

Third Gender: 44

Postal Votes: 5,796

Service Votes: 1,048 (1,008 were men and 40 were women)

Guna Seat: 2019 Result

With the BJP and Congress locking horns, last year BJP's Krishna Pal Singh won the battle for the first time with a margin of 1.25 lakh votes defeating Congress' then MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia. Meanwhile, BSP's Lokendra Singh Rajpoot Dhakad stood third in the race 37,530 votes.

