New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the people to cast their votes in record numbers in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls being held today and said a high voter turnout strengthens democracy.

Affirming that their vote is their voice, Modi especially urged the young voters and women voters to turn up at the polling booths in record numbers.

"Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers.

"A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!" the prime minister said on X.

The polling in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls is underway in 88 seats and 13 states and Union Territories.

Divided in seven phases, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw first phase of voting last friday for 102 seats and 21 states and Union Territories. The voter turnout was recorded at 65.5 per cent.

In the second phase of polls, voting is underway for all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir.