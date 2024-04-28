Advertisement

Mumbai: Ujjwal Nikam visited the Mumba Devi temple in Mumbai on Sunday, April 28, after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced him as its candidate for Mumbai North Central seat in this Lok Sabha elections. Nikam said that he has been working for the country for decades as a lawyer and termed his candidature as a new opportunity.

After BJP announced its pick on Saturday, Ujjwal Nikam started his day on Sunday by offering prayers at the Mumba Devi temple. He said that after praying at the Mumba Devi temple, he aid that he will visit Chaitabhoomi - the cremation place of Dr BR Amebedkar. He said that he will also pay obeisance to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and VD Savarkar.

“I have been serving the country as a lawyer till date, and now BJP’s central and state leadership have given me the opportunity to go to the Parliament and serve the people. I came here today because I wanted to offer prayers to Mumba Devi before the start of my political innings. After this, I will go to Chaitabhoomi (the cremation place of Dr BR Ambedkar), Samadhi of Balasaheb Thackeray and pay obeisance to Veer Savarkar," he said.

I will further hold meetings with our political workers to understand the issues of the area and what needs to be done for the betterment of Mumbai city,” said lawyer and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central, Ujjwal Nikam, after offering prayers at Mumba Devi earlier today.

Who is Ujjwal Nikam?

Ujjwal Nikam was the special public prosecutor in Mumbai terror attack and 1993 serial blasts cases. Nikam acquired a celebrity status when a hundred accused were convicted in the Mumbai blasts case while the 26/11 terror attack trial culminated in the hanging of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive by the police.

BJP has fielded Nikam against Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central. Nikam said the law is the key support for the poor and weak,"With this view, I joined BJP as I feel the security and sovereignty of the country should remain unaffected".

Voting in Mumbai is scheduled to be held on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency includes six assembly segments Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla, Kalina, Bandra East and Bandra West.

BJP Drops 2-time MP Poonam Mahajan

Fielding Nikam, the BJP dropped 2-time MP Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan. Poonam Mahajan, former president of the BJP's youth wing, was elected from Mumbai North Central in the 2014 and 2019 elections when BJP and Shiv Sena (undivided) were in alliance. Nikam said he would speak to Poonam Mahajan as he has known her since the days of the Pramod Mahajan (murder) trial. "I used to meet her that time, I know her," he added.

