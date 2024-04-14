'Unemployment, Inflation...': How Congress, AAP Reacted to BJP's Sankalp Patra

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto based on the tagline- Modi Ki Guarantee- for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, April 14, the Opposition leaders questioned the party's manifesto, alleging that it was “full of lies” and “not trustworthy”.

The Congress also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not fulfilling promises made on the issue of jobs, doubling of farmers' incomes and tackling price rise and inflation, and alleged that he was now shifting the goalposts by talking about 2047 instead.

"He (PM Narendra Modi) had said that he will double farmers' income. He had said that he would increase MSP and give a legal guarantee - this is the guarantee. He didn't do any such big work in his tenure that would benefit all the people of the country. The youth is looking for jobs. Inflation is rising. He is not worried about inflation, unemployment," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The Congress President further said that the BJP's manifesto proves that the ruling party has nothing to offer people."It won't be right to trust their manifesto again. It proves that he has nothing to offer people," he said.

Congress Questions Time

“It’s not ‘Ghosna Patra’, it’s ‘Jumla Patra’. Congress’s election committee was formed in December 2023 and the ‘Nyay Patra’ was prepared after conducting ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, 'Nyay Yatra' and meeting people. BJP’s manifesto got ready in just 13 days after forming the committee on March 30,” said Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

AAP Calls BJP Manifesto ‘Jumla Patra’

AAP on Sunday termed the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto a "jumla patra" and said the document has no mention of the promises made by the Centre in the last 10 years. Addressing a press conference, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nothing but a "jumla patra (document of rhetoric)".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year to the youngsters of the country, but the jumla patra has no data on the job creation in the last 10 years," Atishi said.

