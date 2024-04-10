×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

'I'm Always in the Moment': ’God-Gifted’ PM Modi Reveals What Makes Him a Charismatic Leader

“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, PM Modi said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved in that task”.

Reported by: Kriti Dhingra
“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, PM Modi said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved in that task”.
“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, PM Modi said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved in that task”. | Image:R Bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Stressing that listening is an important quality for leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently told Newsweek in an exclusive interview that he has cultivated the quality of listening, which he says is “god-gifted” to him. Responding to a question on how he continues to remain a charismatic leader, PM Modi emphasized on the significance of 'being in the moment'. “Another quality that I have is that I am always in the moment”, PM Modi said during the exclusive conversation with the magazine.

“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, the prime minister further said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved and engrossed in that task”.

Advertisement

PM Modi – the only Indian prime minister after Indira Gandhi to be featured on the Newsweek cover– was addressing the magazine's written questions on subjects ranging from the economic development to infrastructural growth to environmental concerns to the country's ties with China.

According to the Newsweek report, PM Modi's written interview was followed up with a 90-minute conversation at the prime minister's official residence with the magazine's CEO Dev Pragad, Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper and Editorial Director, Asia, Danish Manzoor Bhat. 

Advertisement

Underlining the importance of having a bottom-to-top feedback channel, PM Modi said, "A leader should have the ability to connect to the grassroots and get unfiltered feedback".

"There should also be multiple such channels of feedback, so that human biases and preferences get neutralized", he added.

Advertisement

Revealing that he has spent at least one night in around 80 percent of the country's districts, the prime minister told Newsweek that his direct connections everywhere help him get direct feedback. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

4 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

5 minutes ago
Jyotika

Jyotika On Solo Films

17 minutes ago
cyber insurance

Cyber Fraud

25 minutes ago
“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, PM Modi said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved in that task”.

PM Modi on Leadership

26 minutes ago
A joint operation was launched by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Indian Army in which 8 kilograms of heroin was confiscated.

Huge Narcotic Haul in J&K

29 minutes ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

32 minutes ago
Andhadhun

Films Like Srikanth

32 minutes ago
"PM Narendra Modi: Making History Again as He Graces Newsweek Cover

PM Modi on Ram Mandir

an hour ago
Party Snacks

Snacks For Weight Loss

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit On Fashion

an hour ago
Spinach

Best Foods For Diabetics

an hour ago
UN climate change global warming

U Chief on Climate

an hour ago
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida to the White House on Wednesday.

Kishida at White House

an hour ago
Indian team and Eoin Morgan

Morgan on Pant

an hour ago
PM Modi on Minorities

PM on discrimination

an hour ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

an hour ago
IFS Officer Shares Clip Showing What Happened When You Provoke A Gaur

Scary Video Of Gaur

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav lifts lid on MI's mood under Hardik when returned

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo