New Delhi: Stressing that listening is an important quality for leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently told Newsweek in an exclusive interview that he has cultivated the quality of listening, which he says is “god-gifted” to him. Responding to a question on how he continues to remain a charismatic leader, PM Modi emphasized on the significance of 'being in the moment'. “Another quality that I have is that I am always in the moment”, PM Modi said during the exclusive conversation with the magazine.

“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, the prime minister further said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved and engrossed in that task”.

PM Modi – the only Indian prime minister after Indira Gandhi to be featured on the Newsweek cover– was addressing the magazine's written questions on subjects ranging from the economic development to infrastructural growth to environmental concerns to the country's ties with China.

According to the Newsweek report, PM Modi's written interview was followed up with a 90-minute conversation at the prime minister's official residence with the magazine's CEO Dev Pragad, Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper and Editorial Director, Asia, Danish Manzoor Bhat.

Underlining the importance of having a bottom-to-top feedback channel, PM Modi said, "A leader should have the ability to connect to the grassroots and get unfiltered feedback".

"There should also be multiple such channels of feedback, so that human biases and preferences get neutralized", he added.

Revealing that he has spent at least one night in around 80 percent of the country's districts, the prime minister told Newsweek that his direct connections everywhere help him get direct feedback.