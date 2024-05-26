Advertisement

Mirzapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has a deep relation with tea. While addressing a rally in UP’s Mirzapur, PM Modi said that he grew up washing cups and plates and serving tea.

Stressing the significance he puts on his roots, the Prime Minister said, "I grew up washing cups and plates. I have grown up serving tea. The relationship between Modi and tea is also very deep.” PM Modi led the rally in support of MP candidates from UP.

“You must have seen that just when the sun of victory rises, lotus also blooms and that time people feel the urge to take a sip of tea," the PM added. He urged people to vote in favour of BJP and the women candidates to contribute in women empowerment.

The Prime Minister also mounted his attack on the Samajwadi Party and the INDI alliance, accusing them of being communal.

He said, "No one wants to waste their vote on Samajwadi Party. No one will vote for someone who is drowning. The common man will vote only for the one whose government is certain to be formed. The country has come to know the people of the INDI alliance very well. These people are deeply communal. These people are extreme casteists. These people are extreme familists. Whenever their government is formed, these people take decisions on this basis," he added.

Criticising the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the PM said that he only favours his family members despite there being so many promising people in the Yadav community.

SP Made Entire UP, Purvanchal a Haven for Mafia: PM Modi

News agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying, “These SP people used to release even those terrorists who were caught. The SP government used to suspend any police officer who was reluctant in this. They had made the entire UP and Purvanchal a haven for the mafia. Be it life or land, no one knew when it would be snatched away and in the SP government, the mafia was also seen as a vote bank.”

The BJP leader lauded CM Yogi for “carrying forward the 'Swachhta Abhiyan' very bravely”.

PM Modi alleged that the INDI bloc is planning to loot the reservation of SC-ST-OBC. "The sacred Constitution of our country is also on their (INDI alliance) target. They want to loot the reservation of SC-ST-OBC. Our Constitution clearly says that there cannot be reservation based on religion. Samajwadi Party had released its manifesto during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2012. Then SP had said in its manifesto, just as Dalits and backward classes have got the reservation, similarly, Muslims will also be given reservation," he added.

"SP had said that it would even change the Constitution for this. SP had announced that 15 per cent reservation will be given to Muslims in police and PAC also. How these people were bent on snatching away the rights of SC-ST-OBC to please their vote bank," the Prime Minister said in Mirzapur.

PM Modi also highlighted that he is dedicated to serving the poor, Dalits and backward people in the country.

