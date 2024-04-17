Model Code of Conduct: The EC has issued takedown orders requiring ‘X’ to act on posts containing political speech shared from elected politicians, parties & candidates for office. | Image:republic

New Delhi: In what is being seen as a first-of-its-kind action by the Election Commission of India in connection with the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that is in place in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the poll body has issued takedown orders requiring social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to act on posts containing political speech shared from elected politicians, political parties and candidates for office.

“In compliance with the orders, we have withheld these posts for the remainder of the election period”, a statement issued by the Global Government Affairs (the voice of X's Global Government Affairs team) on its ‘X’ handle, read.

“We, however, disagree with these actions” and maintain that “freedom of expression should extend to these posts and political speech in general”, the Global Government Affairs further said in the post that featured several screengrabs.

Furthermore, X's Global Government Affairs team stated that its has notified the affected users and that – in the interest of transparency – it is publishing the takedown orders on its platform.

“We call on the Election Commission to publish all of its takedown orders going forward”, it said.

The Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

What is Model Code of Conduct or MCC?

Model Code of Conduct or MCC is a set of policies to regulate the campaigning of political parties and candidates during elections. Its main objective is to conduct 'free and fair' elections by monitoring all activities that could affect voters or disrupt the poll process.

What Does the MCC 2024 Say?

The ruling government is prohibited from announcing any financial grants or making promises after the elections are announced, under the provisions of the MOC.

The Centre can't lay foundation stones or initiate projects or schemes of any kind, except civil servants.

Promises related to the construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities, etc., are not permitted during this period.

Ad-hoc appointments in government or Public Undertakings that could influence voters in favour of the ruling party are prohibited.

Ministers and other authorities can't sanction grants or payments from discretionary funds once the election schedule has been announced.

After the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, official visits shall not be combined with electioneering work, and the use of official machinery or personnel for electioneering is strictly prohibited, according to the ECI guidelines.

Government transport, including official aircraft, vehicles, machinery, and personnel, cannot be used to further the interests of the ruling party during elections.