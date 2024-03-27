×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Congress Withholds Ticket Given to Muniyappa's Son After 'Resignation' Threat by 6 Karnataka MLAs

In a massive blow to the Congress in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, five MLAs belonging to the party have threatened to resign.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
In Big Blow to Congress in Karnataka, 5 MLAs to Quit Party Over Lok Sabah Ticket Fiasco
In Big Blow to Congress in Karnataka, 5 MLAs to Quit Party Over Lok Sabah Ticket Fiasco | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Congress' Central Election Committee has withheld ticket of KH Muniyappa's son-in-law from Kolar seat after 6 disgruntled MLAs and MLCs threatened of quitting party over distribution of ticket. 

The resignation threat by Congress MLAs came after the allocation of Lok Sabha polls ticket for the Kolar constituency to a relative of Food and Civil Supplies Minister, KH Muniyappa, Chikkapeddanna. 

Advertisement

Reacting to the ticket distribution, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, one among the disgruntled MLAs, said they can't accept party's decision of fielding Muniyappa from Kolar segment. 

“We want other people in the party to get a chance. We will talk to the CM later today. When he (KH Muniyappa) was here, we were affected by his style of functioning and faced hardship. There is a general feeling in the constituency that SC community is not being represented. We want a candidate from other than this family,” Sudhakar said. 

Advertisement

Sudhakar along with three other 3 MLAs and 2 MLCs met Karnataka Assembly Speaker today, fueling speculations of their resignation from Congress if ticket given to Muniyappa's relative is not withdrawn. 

He alleged that party's top brass heard their feedback but didn't pay heed to their demands. 

Advertisement

The Congress announced first and second list of candidates in Karnataka on March 8 and 21, naming party president Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law and children of five other ministers.

Just days after the Lok Sabha announcement, Muniyappa had mentioned that he wants the Congress to give ticket to one of his family members from Kolar seat. However, a section of state leadership pitched for Rajya Sabha member L Hanumanthaiah's candidature. 

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be conducted in two phases- April 26 and May 7. The results will be declared on June 4. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024: Anil Kumble criticises Hardik Pandya

Kumble SLAMS Hardik

a few seconds ago
Ram Charan

Ram Visits Tirupati

2 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

3 minutes ago
Helping Stray Animals In Summer

How To Help Stray Animals

4 minutes ago
Actor Pratik Gandhi talks about increasing crime rates

Pratik On Madgaon Express

4 minutes ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara In Cropped Jacket

4 minutes ago
H&M spring sales recovery

H&M spring sales

5 minutes ago
Shipping

Declining CAD

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

6 minutes ago
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Afghan coach on India

10 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dons Sweatshirt

10 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Looks Stylish

12 minutes ago
Skin rashes in summer

Heat Rash Remedies

13 minutes ago
When will be see MS Dhoni bat in IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni for CSK

15 minutes ago
Akshay and Prithviraj

Akshay Lauds Prithviraj

17 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's Ladakh Diaries

22 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

22 minutes ago
Aditi-Sidharth

Aditi-Siddharth Married

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News15 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo