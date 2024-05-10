Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed pressing issues and made significant statements regarding corruption and governance in India. During the 100-minute interview, Prime Minister Modi made headlines by condemning the alleged looting of thousands of crores from the poor and middle class in co-operative bank scams in Kerala. He asserted his commitment to taking legal action to return the allegedly 'looted' money to the victims of corruption.

“In Kerala, communists looted thousands of crores from poor and middle class in co-op bank scams,” said PM Modi.

Advertisement

Watch | PM Modi’s take on corruption and governance in India

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMModiAndArnab?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMModiAndArnab</a> | "Only those who are untainted can fight against corruption. When I came to power, I gave the probe agencies a completely free hand. My fight against corruption was not guided by vengeance. I made it clear to agencies to take action irrespective of person or… <a href="https://t.co/ZylipnSfyi">pic.twitter.com/ZylipnSfyi</a></p>— Republic (@republic) <a href="https://twitter.com/republic/status/1788770757583003790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Advertisement

In response to questions about his vision for India, Prime Minister Modi emphasized inclusivity and respect for all communities, unequivocally condemning racial remarks made by Sam Pitroda.

He stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and addressed allegations from the Opposition regarding the misuse of investigative agencies like the CBI and ED, reaffirming the government's dedication to transparency and accountability.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi discussed his government's achievements and outlined plans for future development initiatives. The interview provided valuable insights into the Prime Minister's approach to governance and his determination to combat corruption while driving India towards progress and prosperity.

Examining ways to return poor’s money: PM Modi

When asked by Arnab about returning looted money by corrupt to the poor, PM Modi responded, “I’m examining ways whether the land snatched in Bihar 's Land for Jobs scam can be returned. In Bengal, there’s an established rate card for government jobs. In Kerala , communists looted thousands of crores from the poor and middle class in co-op bank scams. Finding legal ways to return attached property seized from corrupt to the poor.”

'Game of deceit has to come to an end'

When Arnab asked about his message to the corrupt and those under investigation, PM Modi responded with a stern admonition, saying, “My message is that this game of deceit has to come to an end. Like the black market, corruption will also be wiped out.”

PM Modi exudes confidence in NDA-led BJP on crossing 400 seats

Exuding confidence in NDA-led Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) on crossing 400 seats on June 4, the Prime Minister addressed various topics, national and global, primarily focusing on - Politics, Vision for Bharat and current global challenges.

He also talked about his journey from his first time as Prime Minister in 2014 and then being re-elected in 2019. Speaking ahead of the elections, PM Modi said, “He said, “In 2024, it seems my success story has become a challenge for me. I need blessings to cross new heights. The ‘sky is the limit’ but I have come for much more."