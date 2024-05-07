Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the INDI bloc amid Muslim quota row, saying that if voted to power, the opposition will provide reservation to the minority community by changing the Constitution.

The debate was sparked after RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav said he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims.

Taking a swipe at opposition, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Lalu Prasad Yadav said that full reservation should be provided to Muslims. This word, 'pura ka pura' (full), used by him in his statement, is very serious. This makes it clear that they (INDIA bloc) want to provide reservation to Muslims from the share of SCs, STs and OBCs.”

He claimed that suspicion raised by BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about opposition's plan to change the Constitution to provide quota for Muslims from the share of the SC/ST and OBCs has turned true after Prasad's admission.

"This also makes one more thing clear that for the RJD, Muslims have become primary and Yadavs secondary," Trivedi added.

The BJP leader mentioned that Constitution doesn't lay out provisions to extend reservation based on religion.

"They want to change the fundamental structure of the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims," he said, adding several other leaders of the INDIA bloc, including the Congress' Rahul Gandhi have been talking about providing reservation to Muslims if voted to power.

(With PTI inputs…)