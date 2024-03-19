Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley held a special 'havan' at a Hindu temple to pray for the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), USA San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, the 'havan' was attended by a large number of people. "It was not just a ritual but a collective invocation for the fulfilment of the wishes of the majority of Indians and NRIs," a media release said.

The community came together to pray for a decisive victory for the ruling BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming parliamentary elections, echoing the popular sentiment of "Abki Baar, 400 Paar", the OFBJP said.

"This spiritual gathering is a reflection of the deep-rooted faith in the democratic process and the aspirations for continued progress and governance reforms in India," it added.

‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’

Prime Minister Modi has set a target for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and 370-plus for the BJP alone.

A few days back, PM Modi had also penned an open letter to all citizens of the country and sought suggestions for shaping the Union government's "Viksit Bharat" agenda. In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the citizens as "dear family members," emphasizing that their partnership is on the brink of reaching a decade.

"The transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people is the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years. These transformative outcomes are the result of the sincere efforts made by a determined government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women," the PM wrote in his letter.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Announcing the election schedule on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths.

The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.