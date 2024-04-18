'Indian Charlie Chaplin' Roped in For Voter Awareness Programme Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections

Advertisement

New Delhi: An actor named Rajan Kumar has been roped in by the ‘Election Commission’ of India to spread voting awareness among the citizens of India.

The actor, who is known to have expertise in mimicking the all-time great Hollywood actor, has been chosen for this role. Rajan has begun his voter awareness drive on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The actor started his election awareness drive in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The actor is planning to take this awareness drive across the country to spread the importance of voting.

"I am here as a brand ambassador for the Election Commission of India. It was a happy coincidence that the initiative also gave me an opportunity to visit Kashmir. Seeing me in the trademark costume of Charlie Chaplin, a child walked up to remind me that today happens to be the birth anniversary of the legendary actor. I grew up watching Charlie Chaplin's celebrated works and have been carrying forward his legacy for the last 24 years." Rajan told ANI.

Adding further to this, Rajan said, "Awareness is the key. I believe that such initiatives keeps us mindful of our moral and constitutional duties. Voting is a democratic right enshrined by the Constitution and we should all exercise it. In my capacity as the brand ambassador of the Election Commission, I request all Kashmiris to come our in their hundreds and exercise their franchise," as ANI reported.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of the votes will happen on June 4, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.