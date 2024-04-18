Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Congress maintains suspense over Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh jabbed the grand old party during a rally in Kerala ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. Rajnath Singh said that Rahul Gandhi does not have the courage to contest from Amethi after losing to Smriti Irani in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, hence is seeking refuge in the south.

“Rahul Gandhi has migrated from Uttar Pradesh to Kerala,” said Rajnath Singh in an election rally on Thursday, April 18. Singh was in Keralato campaign for BJP candidate Anil K Antony. "However, I have heard that the people of Wayanad have decided not to make him their MP," he claimed. Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Couldn't launch ‘Rahulyaan’ in 20 years: Singh

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Rajnath Singh said that despite multiple attempts, the party has unable to launch him. “BJP is going to launch Gaganyaan in 5 years but the launch of a young leader of the Congress Party has not happened in the last 20 years. Congress Party's 'Rahulyaan' is neither getting launched nor is it landing anywhere,” said Singh.

During his speech, the BJP leader also accused the Congress and the LDF of being untrustworthy, alleging that they pretend to fight each other in Kerala, while outside it they are campaigning together against the BJP.

Rajnath Singh 's Special Request to AK Antony

In a surprise, Rajnath Singh praised Congress stalwart A K Antony during his speech and called him a disciplined and principled person whose honesty and integrity cannot be questioned. He said he was surprised on reading Antony's statement that Anil Antony should lose in the Lok Sabha polls. Anil's father had said that he wished that he loses the upcoming polls.

"I know he (A K Antony) is a principled person and I understand his compulsions. It is difficult for him to support Anil Antony. However, I would like to tell him that Anil is your son. You (A K Antony) may not vote for him (Anil) or canvass votes for him, but you are his father so I would like to request that your blessings should be with him," Singh said.

