New Delhi: Just two days ahead of the third phase of voting for the biggest poll battle of the year – Lok Sabha Election 2024 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying they are contesting elections to benefit their own families and vote banks.

PM Modi, while addressing a campaign rally in Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's home turf of Etawah, also recalled the SP founder's 2019 speech in Parliament, where he had said that Modi was going to become the prime minister again. "It was his blessing," PM Modi said, adding that the slogans of both the SP and the Congress are nothing but "lies" and that their "intentions are not good".

भारत 1,000 साल के लिए सश​क्त हो, मोदी उसकी नींव तैयार कर रहा है। मोदी ये सब इसलिए कर रहा है, क्योंकि मोदी रहे या न रहे, देश हमेशा रहेगा।



ये मोदी और योगी आपके बच्चों के लिए, आपके बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए खप रहे हैं।



जबकि ये सपा और कांग्रेस वाले अपने बच्चों के लिए, अपने बच्चों… pic.twitter.com/AbdQfeKLnI — BJP (@BJP4India)

“Modi is laying the foundation for India to be strong for 1,000 years. Modi is doing all this because even if Modi ceases to exist, the country will always remain”, the prime minister told the huge crowd amid loud applause and cheer.

“While Modi and Yogi are relentlessly working for the sake of your children's bright future, the members of the SP and the Congress are fighting elections for their children, and for the future of their children only”, he lamented.

The SP and the Congress are among key constituents of the opposition-led INDI bloc, and are contesting the elections in as allies in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh – a state with the largest number of Lok Sabha constituencies.

PM Modi also called out the Samajwadi Party on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines, alleging that its leaders had instigated people against the vaccines but got themselves inoculated in secret.

कोई मैनपुरी, कन्नौज और इटावा को अपनी जागीर मानता है, तो कोई अमेठी-रायबरेली को अपनी जागीर मानता है।



लेकिन मोदी की विरासत-

गरीब का पक्का घर है, देश की करोड़ों महिलाओं को मिला शौचालय है, दलित, पिछड़ों को मिला बिजली, घर, नल है, गरीबों को मिला मुफ्त राशन है, मुफ्त इलाज है, बच्चों… pic.twitter.com/0rkTaVPZb1 — BJP (@BJP4India)

Hitting out at the parties over dynasty politics, PM Modi further charged that some people “consider Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah as their fiefdom, while others consider Amethi-Rae Bareli as their personal property”.

But Modi's legacy, the prime minister underlined, is such in which “the poor people of the country now have a concrete house and crores of women have got toilets…Dalits and backward classes have got electricity, house and tap water, and the poor get free ration and free treatment, while children have got a new education policy”.