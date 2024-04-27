Advertisement

Hyderabad: The political slugfest in Telangana is at its peak, with the Congress and the BJP indulging in waging war of words on each other and even dubbing each other’s name in an unusual way. Amid the ongoing political conflict between, the Congress earlier took the battle to another level by calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a “British Janata Party” alleging that the party’s politics revolve around Britishers’ ‘divide and rule’ policy. The BJP, meanwhile, took no time in countering the attack and dubbed the Indian National Congress (INC) party as a “Italy National Congress”, allegedly pointing at Sonia Gandhi’s nationality before taking Indian citizenship.

It all started when Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday dubbed the BJP as “British Janata Party”, saying that the BJP was drawing inspiration from the East India Company to implement British agendas and abolish SC, ST, OBC and Minority reservations. He alleged that the saffron party was dividing the people on the basis of religion to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing people during a roadshow in Rajendranagar, Reddy stated that the East India Company had entered India from Surat, Gujarat and in the name of business, had occupied the entire nation. Similarly, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah, who are from Gujarat, want to abolish reservations and implement East India company policies.

On the CM’s jibe, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) General Secretary and party’s Karimnagar candidate, Bandi Sanjay retorted to Telangana CM Reddy by dubbing the Indian National Congress (INC), the 'Italy National Congress'.

Bandi Sanjay stated, "Congress was founded by AO Hume, who was a Britisher and INC is ‘Italy National Congress’.”

Notably, the Lok Sabha Elections for 17 seats in Telangana will be held in the fourth phase. The parliamentary elections are being held in the country in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4.

