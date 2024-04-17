Advertisement

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party led by its Chief Altaf Bukhari has written to Election Commission, seeking postponement of Lok Sabha Polls on Rajouri-Anantnag seats. The polls are scheduled to be held in the newly carved Lok Sabha seat in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Apni Party has cited 'non-operational' Mughal Road as key reason for seeking postponement of Lok Sabha polls as it will hamper movement of candidates and workers of political parties from Pir Panjal to South Kashmir.

Sources in Apni Party have confirmed to Republic that a letter was sent by party Chief Altaf Bukhari couple of days ago to Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, in which he has urged commission to postpone Lok Sabha Polls in Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, which are slated for third phase on May 7. "Due to frequent closure of Mughal Road, workers and party leaders will face difficulty in commuting from Pir Panjal to South Kashmir or vice-versa as nomination is to be submitted in Anantnag. In such a situation, the workers of Rajouri-Poonch will have to face huge difficulties in reaching Anantnag via Jammu. Due to these problems, the enthusiasm of workers and party leaders in election campaigning will be less. Candidates will also not be able to reach the common people," are said to be the contents of the letter, as told by sources in possession of the letter to Republic.

Another source, privy to all developments, informed Republic that a decision could be reached as soon as by today regarding the postponement of Lok Sabha polls in Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. He said that a similar issue has been flagged by multiple other parties to the Election Commission; however they haven't come in public domain yet.

Earlier on April 11, Republic reported that Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have flagged serious security concerns in Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. The concern largely revolves around the lack of adequate security forces and active terror groups in the region, the concern is not only based on a single agency input but a corroborated analysis of the situation. Even the Mughal Road, which connects South Kashmir to Pir Panjal, isn't fully operational to cater the movement of all the leaders during their campaign.