Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has strengthened its 'Emergency Response Plan' during Lok Sabha Polls in the Union Territory. The Election Commission is set to acquire three helicopters, including a helicopter ambulance, to address medical emergencies across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the tender notice obtained by Republic, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu & Kashmir is inviting online bids for one Helicopter Ambulance, one Single Engine Helicopter, and one Twin Engine Helicopter for use during the Lok Sabha Polls in the region. These helicopters will be leased for a period of three to five days during each phase of the election, as per the requirements.

The Election Commission has outlined that the Helicopter Ambulance and Single Engine Helicopter will be stationed at locations within Jammu and Kashmir, with the specific sites determined by the Chief Electoral Officer based on the evolving needs and election phases. While the Twin Engine Helicopter may not remain stationed in the Union Territory, it will be made available as needed, with a 48-hour prior notice provided by the department.

Additionally, the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu & Kashmir, will implement a dedicated GPS-enabled Vehicle Tracking System to monitor the movement of all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) during the pre-poll days and on the polling day. This system will facilitate real-time tracking and monitoring of the EVMs and VVPATs through GPS-enabled vehicles. A 'GPS Control Room' will be established at both the District Electoral Officer and Chief Electoral Officer levels to oversee the movement of the electoral equipment.

Lok Sabha elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were held for six seats in the state in 2019 in five phases with voting taking place on 11, 18, 23, 29 April and 6 May 2019. The voting for the South Kashmir Lok Sabha seat was held in two phases on April 23 and 29 in 2019 due to security reasons. This time also it is expected that elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in multiple phases, at least more than three phases, for five Lok Sabha seats.