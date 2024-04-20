Advertisement

Jodhpur: Jodhpur's Congress candidate Karan Singh Uchiyarda stooped to a new low after he asked how Prime Minister Narendra Modi could talk about IITs and IIMs as he belonged to a tea-seller's house. Speaking to an online media channel, Singh said, "Where did IITs and IIMs originate in our country? Did you give birth to these institutions? You used to make tea in your house. How can a tea-seller's son speak such rubbish?" The video, which is going viral on X, has stirred a huge controversy.

A close aide of Sachin Pilot, Singh will be taking on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Jodhpur constituency for the first time. Shekhawat is eying an hattrick from the Jodhpur seat after he defeated Congress' Chandresh Kumari by handsome margins in 2014 and 2019.

Advertisement

Singh, who is currently the general secretary of Rajasthan Congress, had tried lobbing for contesting Lok Sabha elections last time from the Pali constituency. However, he failed to secure a ticket as he was close to Pilot and Ashok Gehlot was at the helm of affairs in Rajasthan.