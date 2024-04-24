Advertisement

Kanpur: During a routine inspection, cops from Nawabganj Police Station in Kanpur on Wednesday intercepted an ambulance, which was found to be stuffed with publicity materials related to elections including over 5000 flags belonging to the Congress party.

The ambulance was repeatedly spotted travelling from Sarvodaya Nagar towards Azad Nagar DPS School, making over 10 rounds since the morning. The name of Congress leader Alok Mishra emerged in connection with the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

More details are awaited.