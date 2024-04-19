The incident has triggered protests by BJP leaders and workers outside Kodagu Police Station | Image:ANI

Bengaluru: An election campaign in Karnataka turned tragic after a BJP worker was killed in a hit-and-run case in Kodagu district on Friday. The party worker was hit and run over by a car during election campaigning. The incident has triggered protests by BJP leaders and workers outside Kodagu Police Station, news agency ANI reported. Police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

The incident took place in Valnoor village of Kushalanagar taluk. Soon after the accident, a huge crowd gathered at the site.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A BJP worker died after being hit and run over by a car during election campaigning in Kodagu. Party leaders & workers sloganeer and protest outside Kodagu Police Station.



Kodagu SP says that an FIR u/s 302 of the IPC (murder) has been registered against… pic.twitter.com/QY7mWQ76gp — ANI (@ANI)

In the video released by news agency ANI, BJP workers can be seen holding a sit-in protest demanding action against the accused. Meanwhile, police deployed in the area could be seen pacifying the situation. This comes on a day when voting is underway for first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Police have registered an FIR against three people under Section 302 of the IPC (murder). More details are awaited.