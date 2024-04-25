Updated April 25th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Kejriwal Behind Bars, His Wife Sunita to Lead AAP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Delhi, Hold Roadshows

With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in excise policy case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will lead party's Lok Sabha campaign.

New Delhi: With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in excise policy case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will lead party's Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital, claimed party sources. They added that she will likely start her campaign from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.    

