Updated April 25th, 2024 at 11:31 IST
Kejriwal Behind Bars, His Wife Sunita to Lead AAP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Delhi, Hold Roadshows
With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in excise policy case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will lead party's Lok Sabha campaign.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
अरविंद केजरीवाल ने पत्नी सुनीता से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस से की बात | Image:ANI
New Delhi: With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in excise policy case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will lead party's Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital, claimed party sources. They added that she will likely start her campaign from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
This is a breaking news. More details to follow.
