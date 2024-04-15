Advertisement

Bengaluru: Two days after coming under attack by Congress over his remarks on woman during a rally in Tumakuru, former Karnataka CM & JD(S) Leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday clarified that he regret making the statement though “he had said nothing wrong.”

While commenting on Congress women workers’ protesting against him in Mandya, he questioned the purpose of the protest and said that the women have no work to do that’s why they are protesting. He said, “Why they are protesting? There is no work for them, that's why they are protesting."

Advertisement

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On Congress women workers' protest against him in Mandya, Former Karnataka CM & JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy says, "Why they are protesting? There is no work for them, that's why they are protesting." pic.twitter.com/ZMnwjfdxIc — ANI (@ANI)

While referring to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over his comments on actor-politician Hema Malini, he slammed him and questioned his respect for women.

Advertisement

He said, “What did Surjewala say about actress Hema Malini? Does his statement give respect to women…?

Some women Congress workers staged a protest with "Go back Kumaraswamy" slogans and placards in Mandya, from where the former Chief Minister is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Kumaraswamy's Controversial Remark

While questioning from whose pockets, the government is funding guarantee schemes, Kumaraswamy during a roadshow in Tumakuru on Saturday had said, "This government (state) in the last election had announced five guarantees, (because of which), our mothers in the villages have lost their way. One should think about what will happen to their livelihood and that of their families."

Advertisement

"They (Congress) don't have anything other than five guarantees, every day advertising about guarantees in newspapers with CM and Deputy CM photos, they have spent over Rs 300 crore," he had added.