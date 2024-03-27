×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Found in Srikalahasti, ECI Team Inspects Godown

Large cache of goods related to YSRCP including EVMs and wristwatches were found at Srikalahasti.

Reported by: Aneri Shah
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Srikalahasti: Ahead of polls in the state of Andhra Pradesh, large cache of goods related to YSRCP including EVMs, wristwatches featuring prints of its chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's face, were found at Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh. 

TDP activists alleged that three trucks were fully loaded with materials related to the ruling YSRCP outside the godown on the old airport road in Renigunta, a small town in Srikalahasti Assembly segment. 

It is also alleged that TDP activists lodged the complaint around March 26, but initially, there was no response from the concerned election officials. 

Despite attempts to contact the District Collector, District Superintendent of Police, and the local Returning Officer, there was no immediate action taken. 

As the concerned officials did not take any action, TDP leaders staged a protest, following which officials from the Election Commission finally inspected the Old FCI godown in Renigunta mandal of Srikalahasti Assembly Constituency. 

During the inspection, they found a cache of goods related to the ruling YSRCP party, which included wristwatches featuring YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's pictures, YSRCP umbrellas, grinders, cookers, speakers, cell phone covers and other materials. 

Responding to the cache of branded goods that were found, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, taking to X (formerly Twitter), stated that people were exhausted from five years of anarchy. 

He mentioned that the YSRCP was attempting to manipulate public opinion with deceitful tactics. "It's evident they cannot win the elections, so they're resorting to influencing voters. When TDP lodges a complaint, they uncover YSRCP's stash. But when will they seize the money that Jagan Reddy amassed from sand and liquor deals, prepared to be distributed during elections?" Lokesh questioned. 

"In the current scenario, Jagan Reddy must understand that even if he were to distribute a kilogram of gold to every household, it won't quell the public's anger against him," he added.

Meanwhile, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah, in an email, also drafted a complaint to the CEC Delhi and CEO AP requesting them to take action. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

