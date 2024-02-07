Advertisement

Patna: Amid reports of a rift between Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a high-level meeting took place at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, sources told Republic TV. It has also been learnt that RJD supremo Lalu Yadav has dialled Kumar to pacify him. If the reports come true and Nitish switches his sides ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, this would be his fifth change of camp. Since 2013, he has been swinging between the NDA and the mahagathbandhan, skillfully maintaining his state position throughout. His most recent switch occurred in 2022, merely three years after he walked out of the Grand Alliance to join the NDA. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on the Bihar Political Crisis.

Bihar Political Churn: What Transpired Through The Day

JDU-RJD Rift: What Went Wrong?

In recent weeks, noticeable signs have emerged, starting with the Chief Minister's sharp remarks on dynastic politics and a subsequent rebuttal from Lalu Yadav's daughter, widening the gap between them. For the unversed, Rohini Acharya had posted a cryptic tweet, earlier in the day, making a veiled attack on the Bihar CM. “Often some people cannot see their shortcomings But they keep misbehaving to throw mud at someone else. A socialist who is changing ideology like winds. What will happen if you express irritation? When no one is worthy of me... Who can defy the rule of law? When one's own intentions are flawed”, Rohini's post read.





Reports claimed that Kumar is upset with the lack of clarity in the INDI bloc's election preparations and feels overlooked for the role of a potential Prime Ministerial candidate. The delays in seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls have added to his frustration.