Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Will Nitish Ditch RJD Again? Politics Abuzz From Delhi to Patna

A high-level meeting is underway at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, sources told Republic TV

Digital Desk
All is not well between JDU-RJD
All is not well between JDU-RJD | Image:PTI
Patna: Amid reports of a rift between Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a high-level meeting took place at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, sources told Republic TV. It has also been learnt that RJD supremo Lalu Yadav has dialled Kumar to pacify him. If the reports come true and Nitish switches his sides ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, this would be his fifth change of camp.  Since 2013, he has been swinging between the NDA and the mahagathbandhan, skillfully maintaining his state position throughout. His most recent switch occurred in 2022, merely three years after he walked out of the Grand Alliance to join the NDA. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on the Bihar Political Crisis. 

Bihar Political Churn: What Transpired Through The Day

  • Nitish to share a stage with PM Modi in Bihar's Bettiah on Feb 4.
  • PM had a 3-hour-long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda yesterday. The meeting was attended by top Bihar BJP leaders wherein several important calls were made.  
  • Credible sources also suggested that Home Minister Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were also engaged in telephonic conversations in the last 48 hours.
  • Nitish cancelled all his meetings. 
  • RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav dials Nitish to pacify him. 
  • The Congress is actively trying to bring Nitish on board for the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra as it makes its way into Bihar.
  • Bihar BJP leader Sushil Modi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah
  • Sushil Modi has appreciated Nitish Kumar over his remarks on dynasty politics, fuelling speculations of a possible alliance between former partners.  “Nitish Kumar spoke openly on dynasty politics. The Bihar BJP with the Centre’s decision. Will accept the decision of the central leadership,” the BJP leader told a portal. 
  • On Bihar CM & JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's statement on dynastic politics and Rohini Acharya's tweet, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Yahan (Bihar) 6-5 ka khel chal raha hai, dono hard bargainer hai...The moment Nitish Kumar jibed on dynastic politics using Karpoori Thakur's name, Rohini  Acharya tweeted in this regard, soon the tweet was deleted 'kyuki Nitish Kumar tight ho gye'...Nitish Kumar scares Lalu Yadav by pointing towards BJP...He keeps on singing a song (that he will unite with BJP again, but he never says that the doors (of BJP) are close for him)...”
  • On Bihar CM & JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's statement on Dynastic Politics and Rohini Acharya's tweet, RJD leader Shakti Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar's statement on Dynastic Politics might be for the BJP (leaders)."   

JDU-RJD Rift: What Went Wrong?

In recent weeks, noticeable signs have emerged, starting with the Chief Minister's sharp remarks on dynastic politics and a subsequent rebuttal from Lalu Yadav's daughter, widening the gap between them. For the unversed, Rohini Acharya had posted a cryptic tweet, earlier in the day, making a veiled attack on the Bihar CM. “Often some people cannot see their shortcomings But they keep misbehaving to throw mud at someone else. A socialist who is changing ideology like winds. What will happen if you express irritation? When no one is worthy of me... Who can defy the rule of law? When one's own intentions are flawed”, Rohini's post read. 


 

Reports claimed that Kumar is upset with the lack of clarity in the INDI bloc's election preparations and feels overlooked for the role of a potential Prime Ministerial candidate. The delays in seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls have added to his frustration. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

