Updated April 19th, 2024 at 12:23 IST
LIVE | BJP's Big Test in Tamil Nadu; Crude Bomb Recovered, Violence Reported From North Bengal
As all 39 seats go to polls in Tamil Nadu, BJP will hope to increase its vote-share from a mere 3.6% in 2019 to double-digits. With two former top AIADMK leaders joining hands with BJP and a dynamic leader in Annamalai, BJP hopes to make deep inroads. BJP will also be fighting against TMC in North Bengal to retain its stronghold. In 2019, BJP had won from Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar
12: 10 IST, April 19th 2024
Comedian & Actor Yogi Babu casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
11: 46 IST, April 19th 2024
A BJP worker was manhandled in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi on Friday as voting is underway for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
11: 44 IST, April 19th 2024
A average voter turnout of 33.56 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling on Friday in West Bengal where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, according to the Election Commission.
11: 45 IST, April 19th 2024
A average voter turnout of 23.72 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling on Friday in Tamil Nadu where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, according to the Election Commission. Polling for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu began at 7 am.
10: 37 IST, April 19th 2024
Over 15 per cent of 56.26 lakh voters of three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, an Election Commission official said. In the first phase of elections, voting is underway in Cooch Behar, Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri seats.
All three seats are reserved, with Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri for SCs and Alipurduars for STs. A total of 37 candidates, including Union minister and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik (Cooch Behar), are in the fray in the three constituencies. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. (PTI)
10: 19 IST, April 19th 2024
In 2019, BJP had won Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar by handsome margins. The saw a high-octane campaigning by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the tribal-dominated region. Both parties tried to highlight their work and how they tried to uplift the tribal communities in a bid to woo the voters.
10: 11 IST, April 19th 2024
Political rivals Tamilisai Soundararajan and Premalatha Vijayakanth happened to meet at a polling booth in Saligramam here and hugged each other.
9: 42 IST, April 19th 2024
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, wife Durga Stalin and celebrities including Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Ajith Kumar were among the early voters.
9: 34 IST, April 19th 2024
The bomb was recovered from Village Number Two Panchayat area of Dinhata. Allegedly, Trinamool workers hurled crude bombs at the BJP booth president's house in Dinhata. Another bomb was recovered from his residence today, shortly after voting began
9: 21 IST, April 19th 2024
TMC workers allegedly vandalised house of a Left supporter and stopped him from voting in Cooch Behar. TMC alleged that BJP is setting their camp on fire in Toofanganj area. Multiple reports have already been submitted to the Election Commission of India and the ECI is already probing the incidents
9: 14 IST, April 19th 2024
A BJP leader was physically manhandled by TMC workers in Cooch Behar's Chandamari, claimed the Saffron Party. BJP further claimed that he was robbed and was beaten up. He has been admitted to the hospital
9: 01 IST, April 19th 2024
Speaking exclusively to Republic, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, “Exercising my franchise is important to as a politician and as a human being”
8: 56 IST, April 19th 2024
BJP's booth office in Jalpaiguri district's Phulbari was set on fire. According to local reports, BJP's flag was also burnt in the overnight attack by unidentified individuals.
8: 27 IST, April 19th 2024
Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari.
Published April 19th, 2024 at 08:33 IST