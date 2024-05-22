Congress candidate from Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh said, "I want to say to the state employees that work for the stable govt in the state. This govt will complete its tenure but in any case, if the Jairam Thakur government comes, the BJP govt will de-notify the OPS on the very first day. That will be the most unfortunate decision for the employees in the state. After the elections, we will pass a law in the state assembly to protect the rights of employees that none of the upcoming governments can alter it."

