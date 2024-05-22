Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 09:47 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Address Rally in Dwarka Today
Stay tuned for all the latest updates regarding Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
- Elections
- 2 min read
9: 47 IST, May 22nd 2024
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address election rallies in Jharkhand's Godda and Ranchi today.
9: 45 IST, May 22nd 2024
Congress candidate from Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh said, "I want to say to the state employees that work for the stable govt in the state. This govt will complete its tenure but in any case, if the Jairam Thakur government comes, the BJP govt will de-notify the OPS on the very first day. That will be the most unfortunate decision for the employees in the state. After the elections, we will pass a law in the state assembly to protect the rights of employees that none of the upcoming governments can alter it."
Advertisement
9: 03 IST, May 22nd 2024
Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "...She (Sonia Gandhi) is not entrusting but imposing him (Rahul Gandhi) on Raebareli. She imposed him on Congress, and it was defeated. She imposed him on Amethi, Rahul lost there and now she has imposed him on Raebareli, he will lose in Raebareli too..."
7: 37 IST, May 22nd 2024
On Tuesday, May 21, the Odisha State Assembly issued a Show Cause Notice to 4 MLAs after they switched parties from BJD to BJP. They have been asked to reply to the notice by May 27.
Advertisement
7: 37 IST, May 22nd 2024
As part of the Lok Sabha elections campaigning, PM Modi is all set to address a mega rally in Dwarka on Wednesday, May 22.
Published May 22nd, 2024 at 07:38 IST