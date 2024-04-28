Advertisement

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 LIVE: The second phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections began today with 15.88 crore voters all set to decide the fate of 1,203 candidates, contesting on 88 seats across 12 states, 1 Union Territory. The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Earlier, voting was scheduled to be held on 89 seats but due to the demise of a BSP candidate in Betul, the polling for Betul seat has been postponed to the third phase of polling. Today, Kerala votes for 20 seats, followed by Karnataka (14), Rajasthan (13), Maharashtra (8), Uttar Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (8), Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), West Bengal (3), Manipur (1), Tripura (1) and Jammu and Kashmir (1). Catch here all the latest live updates from the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Check Voter Turnout Till 03:00 PM

Assam - 60.32%

Bihar - 44.24%

Chhattisgarh - 63.92%

Jammu Kashmir - 57.76%

Karnataka - 50.93%

Kerala - 51.64%

Madhya Pradesh - 46.50%

Maharashtra - 43.01%

Manipur - 68.48%

Rajasthan - 50.27%

Tripura - 68.92 %

Uttar Pradesh - 44.13%

West Bengal - 60.60 %

The newly settled Bru migrants in Gomati, Tripura cast their votes in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

#WATCH | The newly settled Bru migrants in Gomati, Tripura cast their votes in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/OZ4sCOt6xK — ANI (@ANI)

Over 600 Tripura Tribal Voters Boycott Polls Over Bad Road

More than 600 voters of a remote tribal village in Dhalai district, part of Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency, abstained from voting on Friday due to the unrepaired condition of a 7-km village road, an election official said. The villagers, numbering around 900, have been persistently demanding repairs for months, emphasising the road's critical importance to their community, the official added.

As per the ECI, here is the voter turnout across all 12 states, 1 UT till 1pm:

Assam- 46.31%

Bihar- 33.80%

Chhattisgarh- 53.09%

Jammu Kashmir- 42.88%

Karnataka- 38.23%

Kerala- 39.26%

Madhya Pradesh- 38.96%

Maharashtra- 31.77%

Manipur- 54.26%

Rajasthan- 40.39%

Tripura- 54.47%

Uttar Pradesh- 35.73%

West Bengal- 47.29%



People Have Faith in PM Modi: Mansukh Mandaviya

"Porbandar is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. As I am campaigning, I am seeing the enthusiasm in the people here. The people have faith in PM Modi and trust the BJP. Every villager here feels like the government has reached out to them... This is the symbol of faith and trust in PM Modi... BJP will win all the seats," says Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Porbandar is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. As I am campaigning, I am seeing the enthusiasm in the people here. The people have faith in PM Modi and trust the BJP. Every villager here feels like the government has reached out to them... This is the symbol of faith and trust in PM Modi... BJP will win all the seats," says Mansukh Mandaviya. Karnataka Deputy CM & Congress leader DK Shivakumar casts Vote in Kanakapura

Karnataka Officers Wear Special Sarees to Encourage Voting

Eight senior women officers of district administration wore specially-designed silk saris sporting a message that seeks to encourage voter participation which came in for all-round praise. Chamarajanagar is among the 14 Lok Sabha segments, where voting is underway in Karnataka on Friday.

Candidature of Birbhum BJP Candidate Debashish Dahar Cancelled

As per the ECI, here is the voter turnout across all 12 states, 1 UT till 11 am:

BJP is Going to Win All Over the Country: Union Minister General VK Singh

“... BJP is going to win all over the country, where is the doubt. PM Narendra Modi has given a target of 400 paar and we will achieve that target. I am not contesting this time, and there's a difference between not fielded and not contesting…," said VK Singh.

Senior Congress Leader AK Antony Cast His Vote in Thiruvananthapuram

His son, Anil Antony is contesting from Pathanamthitta as a BJP candidate.

Lok Sabha Polls: Clashes Break Out Between 2 Groups During Polling in Bengal's Balurghat

An altercation broke out between West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha candidate from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar and TMC workers in Balurghat. Majumdar alleged that a large number of TMC workers are present at a polling booth.

Slogans of "Go back" pointed at Majumdar were also heard.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar casts his vote

"I have cast my vote for the country. Everyone should participate in this festival of democracy...BJP will win," said Sukanta Majumdar.

Nearly 15.7 per cent of 51.17 lakh voters in three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, an Election Commission official said. Polling is underway in Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj constituencies.

As per the ECI, here is the voter turnout across all 13 states polling today so far:

‘Your Vote is Your Right, but Also Your Duty’: EAM S Jaishankar Urges Voters to Exercise Their Mandate

He tweeted, "India votes in the second phase of elections to the 18th Lok Sabha today. Urge all eligible voters, especially those voting for the first time , to exercise their mandate. Your vote is your right, but also your duty(sic)."

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Casts Vote in Thiruvananthapuram

Nirmala Sitharaman Interacts With First-time Voter at Bes Polling Booth in Bengaluru

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Casts Vote in Jodhpur

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot cast his vote in Jodhpur in second phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024. His son Vaibhav Gehlot is a candidate from Jalore Lok Sabha seat.

Barmer BJP Candidate Kailash Choudhary Casts Vote

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Casts Her Vote in Bengaluru

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday cast her vote at BES polling booth in Bengaluru. Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Casts His Vote in Kannur

Voting is Our Duty, Right: Arun Govil

"I appeal everyone to cast their vote. Voting is our duty, it is our right, we should definitely use this power for our people and the country," says actor and BJP candidate from Meerut Lok Sabha constituency Arun Govil.

Voters Queue Up Outside Polling Booth in Noida

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Voters, including senior citizens, turn out in early hours for Lok Sabha polls in Gautam Buddh Nagar's #Noida.#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/9bldX2Dk48 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

Kerala : BJP -Led NDA candidate Suresh Gopi casts vote in Thrissur



Groom Arrives at Polling Station in Vadarpura Area of Amravati



#WATCH | A groom arrives at his designated polling station in the Vadarpura area of Amravati to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra



8 parliamentary constituencies are voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state pic.twitter.com/DSoSznF1Uj — ANI (@ANI)

Rajasthan BJP Chief CP Joshi Cast His Vote

Madhya Pradesh : Cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel Casts Vote

94-Year-Old Woman Arrives to Cast Vote in Ukhrul in Outer Manipur

A 94-year-old woman arrived to cast vote in Ukhrul in Outer Manipur. Voting for 13 Assembly segments under Outer Manipur seat is underway in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls today.



I Contested Elections Like a Son: Pappu Yadav, Independent candidate from Purnea

"...I contested elections like a son and I am their son, I received their blessings. People used to have my political murder. I was pressured, Police hassled me and my vehicle was also impounded, yesterday too an attempt was made to murder me...MP, MLA tried to unleash terror here...Criminals and mafia were also called here against me...This is just the blessings of people...They think that the public is a fool and anything can happen with money...Someone came and wrote a script of Mahabharat, it was written in Patna after my merge with Congress...Now the entire public of Purnea will watch the entire script of Mahabharat on 4th June. I too will watch it. It will be the beginning of a new politics..."

BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje Casts Her Vote in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

‘I Appeal People to Give Their Votes’: Ghaziabad BJP Candidate Atul Garg Casts His Vote

“I appeal people to give their votes and invest some time in making sure their relatives and friends also cast their votes,” says BJP candidate from Ghaziabad seat Atul Garg.

Voting Underway for 5 LS Seats in Bihar

Voting for the five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar to decide the fate of 50 candidates began, amid tight security on Friday morning. Polling started at 7 am in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka and will continue till 6 pm, a senior official said.

Voting for the five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar to decide the fate of 50 candidates began, amid tight security on Friday morning. Polling started at 7 am in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka and will continue till 6 pm, a senior official said. Sudha Murty Casts Vote in Lok Sabha Elections in Bengaluru

#WATCH | Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty casts her votes in Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru



"I want to tell everyone- don't sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I request… pic.twitter.com/bl7NGqx0Gu — ANI (@ANI)

Assam : Polling for 5 LS seats begins, 61 candidates in fray

Voting for five Lok Sabha seats in Assam to decide the fate of 61 candidates began, amid tight security on Friday morning. Polling commenced at 7 am in Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies.

Voting for five Lok Sabha seats in Assam to decide the fate of 61 candidates began, amid tight security on Friday morning. Polling commenced at 7 am in Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies. 'More Voting Means Stronger Democracy': PM Modi Urges Electorates to Vote in Record Numbers



Kerala to Vote for All 20 Seats For Phase 2 Today

Around 2.75 crore voters in Kerala will decide the fate of 194 contestants, contesting on 20 seats in Kerala .

Kerala

#WATCH | West Bengal | People queue outside a polling station in Balurghat, to vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls which begins at 7am



Out of 42 constituencies, voting is on three parliamentary constituencies in the state today. pic.twitter.com/YmsavxSoev — ANI (@ANI)

Out of 42 constituencies, votes will be cast for three parliamentary constituencies in the state today.

Voting to Begin at 7am

Lok Sabha Elections: 13 States to Vote Today

1,203 contestants in poll fray

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.