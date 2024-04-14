“You'll be surprised to know that people from other countries have already started seeking time and inviting PM Modi for next year. When elections are held in any country, there lies instability regarding whether the govt will continue, but the world has accepted that PM Modi will assume power again,” said Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh while addressing a rally in Jamui.

"This is the character of NDA that we fulfil what we say. We said that we would abrogate Article 370, and we did that. We said that we would build a grand temple in Ayodhya, and people used to taunt us by saying 'mandir wahi banayenge, taareekh nahi batayenge', to those people, I would like to say that the date was January 22. This is a good sign, Ram Lalla has been moved to the grand temple and no power in the world can stop us from establishing 'Ram Rajya'..." he added.