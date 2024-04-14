Updated April 14th, 2024 at 17:52 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: I Express My Gratitude to Former PM HD Deve Gowda: PM Modi in K’taka
Stay tuned for all the latest updates regarding Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
- Elections
- 10 min read
5: 51 IST, April 14th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modisays, “Firstly, I express my gratitude to former PM HD Deve Gowda. He is the senior most politician in the politics of India. I am fortunate to receive his blessings.”
3: 55 IST, April 14th 2024
Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh: On BJP's manifesto, former CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "Under Modi's guarantee, why are all the corrupt people joining BJP?..."
Advertisement
2: 56 IST, April 14th 2024
Former Akali Dal MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu joins AAP, likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.
2: 41 IST, April 14th 2024
“You'll be surprised to know that people from other countries have already started seeking time and inviting PM Modi for next year. When elections are held in any country, there lies instability regarding whether the govt will continue, but the world has accepted that PM Modi will assume power again,” said Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh while addressing a rally in Jamui.
"This is the character of NDA that we fulfil what we say. We said that we would abrogate Article 370, and we did that. We said that we would build a grand temple in Ayodhya, and people used to taunt us by saying 'mandir wahi banayenge, taareekh nahi batayenge', to those people, I would like to say that the date was January 22. This is a good sign, Ram Lalla has been moved to the grand temple and no power in the world can stop us from establishing 'Ram Rajya'..." he added.
Advertisement
2: 42 IST, April 14th 2024
“Today is the birth anniversary of Constitution maker Babasaheb Ambedkar. His birthplace Mhow is not far from here.. We got the privilege of giving him the respect which the Congress party never gave him and parties like Congress have always worked to insult Babasaheb. Because of the Constitution created by Babasaheb, today Modi, son of a poor mother, is seeking your blessings to serve for the third time...” said PM Modi on Sunday while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad.
1: 17 IST, April 14th 2024
Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress party on Sunday.
“When the Doklam incident happened, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply. Rahul Gandhi was with the Chinese officials at that time and did not stand with the Indian Army soldiers, with the people of India. These are the people who, from the time of Nehru Ji to the time of Dr Manmon Singh Ji, allowed China to encroach on thousands of acres of land. These are the people whose policies have left our India behind. India has taken a huge leap, from being the tenth-largest economy to the fifth-largest, and now we will become the third,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Advertisement
1: 14 IST, April 14th 2024
BRS leader KTR leaves from Hyderabad for Delhi, to meet party MLC K Kavitha. K Kavitha is presently lodged in Tihar jail after she was arrested in excise policy case.
12: 26 IST, April 14th 2024
"Today the BJP has given the 'Jumla Patra' to the entire country. Even after running the government for 10 years, they were not able to fulfil even one of their promises. They had promised the youth that 2 crore jobs would be given every year but today the country's unemployment figure is the highest in the history of this country...The amount spent on Ayushman Bharat in the entire country is less than the health budget of Delhi. The health budget in Delhi is Rs 9000 crore, but only Rs 8000 crore has been spent on Ayushman Bharat in the entire country..." said AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi.
Advertisement
12: 24 IST, April 14th 2024
“I was born there, brought up there, did my school, college, university, everything there. My father was shot by terrorists in the same city. My mother spent her entire life there. That's why I am happy that Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all leaders considered me worthy of this that I should go and serve my birthplace,” said Congress leader Manish Tewari.
11: 23 IST, April 14th 2024
"He encourages us in the House. He is our LoP. After being released from jail, I had to meet him and take his blessings for the upcoming fight. Second, we also kept the proposal of issuing an INDI Alliance's Common Minimum Programme (CMP), in order to tell about key issues we will put forward before people after the formation of the INDI Alliance government...." said AAP MP Sanjay Singh regarding his meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Advertisement
11: 12 IST, April 14th 2024
“Whatever inputs that we have got during Rahul Gandhi's Yatras, we put that in our manifesto and released it timely on April 5... They (BJP) are in power today and when just 4 days are left in the first phase of elections you are releasing the manifesto. 10 days back, you formed a committee for a manifesto under Rajnath Singh and in 10 days, you made the manifesto for 140 cr people. They have written 'Modi Ki Gaurantee' on the manifesto and 'Modi Ki Gaurantee' is a failure,” said former Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on BJP's manifesto.
Advertisement
9: 52 IST, April 14th 2024
AAP MP Sanjay Singh to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence today, said sources.
Advertisement
9: 07 IST, April 14th 2024
President Droupadi Murmu along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, at the Parliament premises.
Advertisement
9: 09 IST, April 14th 2024
PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay at the BJP HQ in Delhi.
8: 22 IST, April 14th 2024
On Akhilesh Yadav's Moradabad visit, senior party leader ST Hasan said, “I got to know this through media and newspapers. If Akhilesh Yadav calls me or comes to my home, I'll accompany him out of compulsion as my etiquette says so... I'll go out of my respect for Akhilesh Yadav but not to campaign. People are sad and if I campaign they'll be against me…”
Samajwadi Party had replaced ST Hasan as its Moradabad Lok Sabha candidate and had fielded Ruchi Veera.
Advertisement
8: 14 IST, April 14th 2024
BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde arrived at the party Headquarters in Delhi on Sunday ahead of the manifesto release.
7: 43 IST, April 14th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's other senior leaders will attend the unveiling of the manifesto at the party headquarters that coincides with the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a towering leader from the Dalit community and an architect of the Indian Constitution.
Advertisement
7: 43 IST, April 14th 2024
The BJP will release its manifesto - Sankalp Patra - for the Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, with its planks of welfare and development besides a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' expected to figure prominently in its election agenda.
Published April 14th, 2024 at 07:45 IST