LIVE: PM Addresses Poll Rally in Assam's Nalbari Amid BJP's Mega North East Push

'Jai Shri Ram' slogan were being raised by PM Narendra Modi and people present at the Nalbari rally as PM was addressing the gathering during the 'Surya Tilak' ritual of Ram Lalla being performed in Ayodhya.

“There is a new atmosphere in the entire country and this birthday of Lord Ram has come after 500 years, when he got the privilege of celebrating his birthday in his own home,” said PM.