Updated April 17th, 2024 at 12:51 IST
LIVE: PM Addresses Poll Rally in Assam's Nalbari Amid BJP's Mega North East Push
12: 51 IST, April 17th 2024
'Jai Shri Ram' slogan were being raised by PM Narendra Modi and people present at the Nalbari rally as PM was addressing the gathering during the 'Surya Tilak' ritual of Ram Lalla being performed in Ayodhya.
“There is a new atmosphere in the entire country and this birthday of Lord Ram has come after 500 years, when he got the privilege of celebrating his birthday in his own home,” said PM.
12: 49 IST, April 17th 2024
"Today Modi's guarantee is going on in the entire country and the North East itself is a witness to Modi's guarantee. The North-East, which was given only problems by Congress, has been transformed by the BJP into a source of possibilities. Congress fueled separatism and Modi made efforts for peace and security. What Congress could not do in 60 years, Modi did in 10 years..." said PM Modi during Nalbari rally.
11: 56 IST, April 17th 2024
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Assam's Nalbari for Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate.
11: 51 IST, April 17th 2024
Ballia's BJP candidate Neeraj Shekhar said his father was against the idea of him joining politics. Neeraj Shekhar is the son of former PM Chandra Shekhar.
“Pitaji didn't want anyone from the family to come in politics as long as he was alive. I was elected for the first time in 2007. My father was against Parivarvaad. But people of Ballia chose me. My father wanted the welfare of last person of the society. PM Modi is also having the same vision,” said Neeraj Shekhar.
11: 29 IST, April 17th 2024
Former Congress MLA for Pulakeshinagar R. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy joined BJP in the presence of BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday.
10: 59 IST, April 17th 2024
Responding to BJP's attack over dynasty politics, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday during INDI alliance's press briefing in Ghaziabad asked BJP to not field any one associated with any family in the upcoming elections.
"PDA is going to defeat NDA. As far as 'Pariwarwaad' is concerned, I want BJP to take a resolution that they will neither give a ticket to 'pariwar wale' nor take votes from 'pariwar wale'. They (BJP) cannot even take the name of the INDIA alliance properly...The people who came in 2014 will be gone in 2024..." said Akhilesh Yadav.
10: 39 IST, April 17th 2024
“This election is an election of ideology. On the one hand, RSS and BJP are trying to destroy the Constitution and the democratic system, and on the other hand, the INDIA alliance and Congress Party are trying to defend and protect the Constitution and democracy. There are 2-3 big issues in the elections. Unemployment is the biggest and inflation is the second biggest but BJP is engaged in creating distractions. Neither the Prime Minister nor the BJP talks about the issues,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at INDI alliance's press briefing in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.
10: 35 IST, April 17th 2024
“I do not do prediction of seats. 15-20 days ago I was thinking BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving. We have a very strong alliance in Uttar Pradesh and we will perform very well,” said Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, April 17, on the INDI alliance's press briefing in Ghaziabad.
9: 59 IST, April 17th 2024
AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) to launch its website related to the Lok Sabha election campaign at a press conference today. This website will be related to the theme of Ram Rajya, through which AAP will go among the public by linking its works with Ram Rajya, said AAP.
9: 05 IST, April 17th 2024
The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to BRS President and Former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao over his remarks against the Congress Party in Sircilla on April 5. The Commission has asked him to explain his stand regarding his comments by 11 am, 18th April.
9: 04 IST, April 17th 2024
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress will be releasing its poll manifesto on Wednesday. TMC was initially a part of Opposition's INDI bloc, however, later Mamata walked out after failed seat-sharing talks.
9: 04 IST, April 17th 2024
INDI camp leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will campaign for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma in Ghaziabad today. The two leaders will also address a joint press conference.
9: 04 IST, April 17th 2024
ED has arrested four persons JMM leader Antu Tirkey, Priyaranjan Sahay, real estate trader Vipin Singh, and Irshad in a land scam case. Their places were raided yesterday after which they were brought to the ED office in Ranchi late at night and arrested subsequently.
11: 55 IST, April 17th 2024
After a roadshow in Assam, PM Modi will address an election rally on Wednesday here in Nalbari for Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate.
7: 44 IST, April 17th 2024
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday declared his party's support for Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar who is contesting the election from Akola Lok Sabha constituency.
Notably, the AIMIM and VBA had tied up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but the alliance broke during the Maharashtra assembly elections held later that year.
7: 43 IST, April 17th 2024
The Mumbai police have registered a case against unidentified persons for misusing the letterhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to announce a "candidate" for the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.
The bogus letterhead was circulated on popular messaging platform WhatsApp in which the BJP "candidate" of the adjoining Palghar constituency was announced, he said.
The case was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station in south Mumbai under relevant IPC sections on a complaint of a local BJP functionary.
Published April 17th, 2024 at 07:47 IST