LIVE | Mamata Campaigns in Silchar; Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar to File Nominations Today
9: 10 IST, April 18th 2024
Election Commission has instructed to install GPS in all vehicles that will carry the EVMs.
"We have also installed GPS in the cars of section officers because the EVMs will be transferred to their vehicles in case of any breakdown. We will supervise the movements of the EVMs. Appropriate action will be taken in case of doubtful movements," says Nagaon District Deputy Commissioner Narendra Shah.
9: 08 IST, April 18th 2024
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that in future Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might have to contest an election from some place across the oceans, as he would not find a safe seat in the country.
Talking to reporters here on Wednesday after campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections ended, Yadav said Wayanad MP Gandhi could not save his Amethi seat in north India last time.
8: 37 IST, April 18th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in his home turf- Gandhinagar, today before filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday.
8: 35 IST, April 18th 2024
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with his wife and NCP candidate from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar offered prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, in Pune, ahead of filing her nomination papers.
“Today is a big day for me. I am going to file my nomination today. So we came here, offered prayers and took blessings,” said Pawar.
7: 33 IST, April 18th 2024
Mahayuti alliance candidate Sunetra Pawar and her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule would file their nominations for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in the district on Thursday with a show of strength.
Along with Sule, her party's Shirur candidate Dr Amol Kolhe and the Congress' Pune Lok Sabha constituency candidate Ravindra Dhangekar will also file their papers.
7: 33 IST, April 18th 2024
The Gazette notification has been issued for the 4th phase of general elections. Polling will take place for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir. Voting for the 4th phase will be conducted on May 13 from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
7: 30 IST, April 18th 2024
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, April 18, campaigned in Silchar ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
