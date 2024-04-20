Updated April 20th, 2024 at 07:42 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Hold Rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka Today
7: 42 IST, April 20th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday, April 20, is all set to organise rallies in Bhilwara, Kota and Mathura. He will hold his public meetings in Rajasthan in the first half and will then visit UP's Mathura at around 4:00 pm.
7: 37 IST, April 20th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to organise public rallies in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
He will first hold rallies in Maharashtra in the first half. At 10:45 am he will visit Nanded and then at 12:15 pm in Parbhani.
Later in the second half at around 3:45 pm, PM Modi will hold a rally in Chikkaballapur and at 5:30 pm in Bangalore North.
Published April 20th, 2024 at 07:38 IST