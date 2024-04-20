Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to organise public rallies in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

He will first hold rallies in Maharashtra in the first half. At 10:45 am he will visit Nanded and then at 12:15 pm in Parbhani.

Later in the second half at around 3:45 pm, PM Modi will hold a rally in Chikkaballapur and at 5:30 pm in Bangalore North.