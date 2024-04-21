Updated April 21st, 2024 at 09:15 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Address Rallies in Rajasthan's Jalore and Banswara Today
9: 15 IST, April 21st 2024
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, Korba and Bilaspur at 12.30 pm, 2.30 pm and 4 pm respectively.
8: 42 IST, April 21st 2024
Samajwadi Party's National President Akhilesh Yadav will be holding a public rally today in Jharkhand's Ranchi.
At around 02:00 pm, Yadav will participate in the 'Ulgulan Nyaya Maharally organised at Prabhat Tara Ground, party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.
7: 46 IST, April 21st 2024
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda will hold election rallies in Maharashtra's Buldhana and Karnataka's Dharwad.
Nadda at 11:40 am will hold his first public meeting at Buldhana's Sahakar Vidhya Mandir English.
Later in the evening, he will hold rallies at Denissons Hotel in Hubbali and Sakhare School ground Vidhyanagar.
7: 39 IST, April 21st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April, 21 will hold election campaign rallies in Rajasthan's Jalore and Banswara. He'll first hold a public rally in Jalore at 01:30 pm and later in the evening in Banswara at around 04:30 pm.
