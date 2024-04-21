Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda will hold election rallies in Maharashtra's Buldhana and Karnataka's Dharwad.

Nadda at 11:40 am will hold his first public meeting at Buldhana's Sahakar Vidhya Mandir English.

Later in the evening, he will hold rallies at Denissons Hotel in Hubbali and Sakhare School ground Vidhyanagar.