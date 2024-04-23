A day after Tejashwi Yadav asked people to not vote for Pappu Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "This is a statement of frustration, a statement of someone who has accepted defeat. BJP knows that there is no contest, it is winning all 40 seats in the state."

Tejashwi during a rally in Purnea had said that it's better to vote for NDA but not Pappu Yadav.