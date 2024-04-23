Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 11:19 IST
Lok Sabha Polls LIVE | Ram Navami Celebrated in Peace After So Many Years: PM in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur
11: 17 IST, April 23rd 2024
“Unity is Rajasthan's wealth. Whenever we have been divided the enemy has taken advantage of it. Even now efforts are going on to divide Rajasthan and its people and Rajasthan needs to be cautious of this. In these 10 years, you have seen what a stable and honest government can do for the development of the country," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday.
11: 02 IST, April 23rd 2024
Congress leaders, including CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, stage protest over drought relief to be provided by the central government at Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The State Government alleges "stepmotherly treatment" by the Central Government.
10: 08 IST, April 23rd 2024
On AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, If PM Modi had been Hitler, then Owaisi would not have been able to speak a word... PM Modi is the leader of democracy. He has empowered the poor..."
10: 07 IST, April 23rd 2024
A day after Tejashwi Yadav asked people to not vote for Pappu Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "This is a statement of frustration, a statement of someone who has accepted defeat. BJP knows that there is no contest, it is winning all 40 seats in the state."
Tejashwi during a rally in Purnea had said that it's better to vote for NDA but not Pappu Yadav.
9: 43 IST, April 23rd 2024
On independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Barmer, Kailash Choudhary says, “The entire Barmer, Jaisalmer knows that he is a B team of Congress and is working accordingly. He was once a Congress man. The Congress candidate too is imported...Public support is with Narendra Modi”
9: 08 IST, April 23rd 2024
PM Modi will be addressing poll rally in Rajasthan's Tonk- Sawai Madhopur at 11am. Later in the day, he would be campaigning in Chhattisgarh.
9: 06 IST, April 23rd 2024
“I am here at my home Marwar only. People are aware that in the last 20 years, no work has been done by the BJP MP. Be it railway or national highway - nothing has been done. There's a clear sentiment about a change in Jalore, a seat which has been there with the BJP for the last 20 years,” said Congress candidate from Rajasthan's Jalore Lok Sabha seat Vaibhav Gehlot.
8: 04 IST, April 23rd 2024
After being expelled by the BJP, KS Eshwarappa said, "I have decided to contest as a non-party candidate, I still have hope, I do not fear any expulsion. I will contest elections and win and will go back to BJP again. I have competed five times with the lotus sign."
BJP expelled him from the party yesterday for 6 years "for embarrassing the party" by contesting as an Independent from Shivamogga constituency
7: 59 IST, April 23rd 2024
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is travelling by train from Parassala to Thiruvananthapuram Central today as a part of his election campaigning.
On his way, he interacted with people at the Parassala railway station.
7: 53 IST, April 23rd 2024
When asked about Congress MP and candidate against him in Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor's statement "he has no understanding how much an MP can do and cannot do", Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "That is fine. I don't want any certificates from a person who has not done any work for 15 years. If he thinks being an MP means doing no work, that is his interpretation of his job. My interpretation is, being a responsible, responsive & empathetic MP, when I see some problems, I try and solve them. He believes in writing letters when he sees problems..."
Published April 23rd, 2024 at 08:07 IST