LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 16th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | BJP Holds Massive Campaign in Delhi Ahead of 5th Phase

Stay tuned here for all the latest updates

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi with other BJP leaders in Varanasi | Image: PTI/File
BJP holds massive campaign in Delhi ahead of 5th phase
Patnaik on marathon campaign, addresses 4 back-to-back poll rallies
7: 47 IST, May 16th 2024

BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva held election campaign at Hatoda Ram Park ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. "All the workers of BJP are appealing to the people to support PM Modi. The public is supporting PM Modi, and it will make sure that BJP wins all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi..." said the Delhi BJP chief. 

7: 46 IST, May 16th 2024

 Contrary to the high-decibel campaign by top leaders of rival BJP in Odisha, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ruling BJD president and Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has been silently leading from the front, emblematic of a “one man army” against the saffron party's well oiled propaganda machinery.

Accompanied by his close aide V K Pandian, Patnaik on Wednesday addressed four election meetings during which he took feedback from the people on the welfare schemes implemented by him. (PTI) 

Advertisement

Published May 16th, 2024 at 07:49 IST