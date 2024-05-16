Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | BJP Holds Massive Campaign in Delhi Ahead of 5th Phase

Contrary to the high-decibel campaign by top leaders of rival BJP in Odisha, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ruling BJD president and Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has been silently leading from the front, emblematic of a “one man army” against the saffron party's well oiled propaganda machinery.

Accompanied by his close aide V K Pandian, Patnaik on Wednesday addressed four election meetings during which he took feedback from the people on the welfare schemes implemented by him. (PTI)