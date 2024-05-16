Updated May 16th, 2024 at 07:49 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | BJP Holds Massive Campaign in Delhi Ahead of 5th Phase
7: 47 IST, May 16th 2024
BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva held election campaign at Hatoda Ram Park ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. "All the workers of BJP are appealing to the people to support PM Modi. The public is supporting PM Modi, and it will make sure that BJP wins all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi..." said the Delhi BJP chief.
7: 46 IST, May 16th 2024
Contrary to the high-decibel campaign by top leaders of rival BJP in Odisha, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ruling BJD president and Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has been silently leading from the front, emblematic of a “one man army” against the saffron party's well oiled propaganda machinery.
Accompanied by his close aide V K Pandian, Patnaik on Wednesday addressed four election meetings during which he took feedback from the people on the welfare schemes implemented by him. (PTI)
