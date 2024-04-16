LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 16th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 4 Rallies Today as PM Returns to Bihar, Bengal Ahead of First Phase

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi during election rally in Tamil Nadu on Monday | Image: X/@NarendraModi
BJP likely to not field candidates in Kashmir
Shah to hold rally in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar today
Akhilesh Yadav hurled abuses at my late father: Keshav Prasad Maurya
9: 06 IST, April 16th 2024

The BJP is likely to not field candidates from seats in Kashmir this Lok Sabha elections and may extend support to Altaf Bukhari and Sajjad Lone in Kashmir. 

9: 04 IST, April 16th 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's will address a rally in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar on Tuesday at 2:30pm in support of BJP candidate Anil Baluni. 

 

7: 56 IST, April 16th 2024

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Monday accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of hurling abuses at his late father and dubbed the opposition party as a factory that produces "rioters, goons, criminals and mafia".

7: 54 IST, April 16th 2024

PM Modi will address election rallies in Bihar's- Gaya, Purnea and West Bengal's Balurghat and Raiganj districts. While Gaya goes into polls in the first phase, Purnea, Balurghat and Raiganj goes into polls in the second phase of general elections. 

Published April 16th, 2024 at 07:59 IST