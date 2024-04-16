Updated April 16th, 2024 at 09:07 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 4 Rallies Today as PM Returns to Bihar, Bengal Ahead of First Phase
9: 06 IST, April 16th 2024
The BJP is likely to not field candidates from seats in Kashmir this Lok Sabha elections and may extend support to Altaf Bukhari and Sajjad Lone in Kashmir.
9: 04 IST, April 16th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's will address a rally in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar on Tuesday at 2:30pm in support of BJP candidate Anil Baluni.
7: 56 IST, April 16th 2024
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Monday accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of hurling abuses at his late father and dubbed the opposition party as a factory that produces "rioters, goons, criminals and mafia".
7: 54 IST, April 16th 2024
PM Modi will address election rallies in Bihar's- Gaya, Purnea and West Bengal's Balurghat and Raiganj districts. While Gaya goes into polls in the first phase, Purnea, Balurghat and Raiganj goes into polls in the second phase of general elections.
