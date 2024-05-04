India is all set to move to the third phase of the General Elections 2024, on Tuesday, May 7. The polling will begin at 7 am on Tuesday. In the third phase, voting will take place in 94 seats covering 10 states and two Union territories with some big constituencies going on polls such as Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. However, the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be rescheduled due to natural and logistic barriers. A total of 1,351 candidates are set to contest in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.