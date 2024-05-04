Updated May 4th, 2024 at 10:51 IST
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: PM Modi to Hold Rallies in Jharkhand, Bihar and UP Today
Republic brings you all the latest news updates from Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Stay tuned!
- Elections
- 4 min read
10: 46 IST, May 4th 2024
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday campaigned for the parliamentary elections in Sirisilla town by visiting the market area in the town and interacting with locals.
10: 17 IST, May 4th 2024
UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold a roadshow in MP's Ashoknagar on Saturday.
10: 11 IST, May 4th 2024
Politics is not a five-minute noodles and one can not expect quick results as leaders have to earn the trust of people by withstanding turbulence and setbacks, Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan has said. Janasena, TDP and BJP are NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh for the May 13 polls. Comparing the vision of the National Democratic Alliance for Andhra Pradesh, and that of the ruling YSR Congress party in the state, he said the former has got more credible leadership, people with commitment and experience.
10: 12 IST, May 4th 2024
India is all set to move to the third phase of the General Elections 2024, on Tuesday, May 7. The polling will begin at 7 am on Tuesday. In the third phase, voting will take place in 94 seats covering 10 states and two Union territories with some big constituencies going on polls such as Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. However, the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be rescheduled due to natural and logistic barriers. A total of 1,351 candidates are set to contest in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
9: 26 IST, May 4th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda are scheduled to visit Odisha over the next few days to campaign for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Modi is slated to address two political rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday, a party leader said.
9: 29 IST, May 4th 2024
Former BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, an accused in the 2016 Rohith Vemula suicide case, has alleged that Congress and Left parties had tried to gain political mileage by linking the death of the University of Hyderabad student to the BJP. Vemula's suicide was painful but the attitude of the Congress and Left parties was deplorable, Ramchander Rao said on Friday.
10: 45 IST, May 4th 2024
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat Kuldeep Kumar will file his nomination on Saturday. He sought blessings of his parents ahead of filing his nomination. Delhi CM has put forward a great example in the democracy. He chose a candidate from Dalit community. It is a big message amid threats to Constitution. It is a right time for 'jail ka jawab vote se'. INDI alliance will win all 7 seats in Delhi. INDI alliance will form government with more than 300 seats. Free electricity of 200 units, 1,000 rupees to women and 1000 rupees allowance to unemployed youths will be given. MSP law will be implemented," he said.
8: 17 IST, May 4th 2024
PM Narendra Modi will hold multiple rallies in Jharkhand, Bihar and UP on Saturday.
8: 14 IST, May 4th 2024
The Delhi CEO's office has approved AAP's Lok Sabha elections campaign song after the party made modifications to it, officials said on Friday. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, who penned and voiced the song, confirmed that the song has been approved. The party had claimed on April 28 that the Election Commission "banned" its campaign song "Jail ka jawab vote se denge".
8: 13 IST, May 4th 2024
With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, AAP leaders on Friday addressed public meetings in different parts of Delhi to rally support for the opposition INDIA bloc's candidates in the Lok Sabha polls. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Atishi held a 'Sankalp Sabha' as part of the AAP's 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign in Kalkaji assembly segment which falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
8: 12 IST, May 4th 2024
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Porbandar, Mansukh Mandaviya held 'parbhat feri' in his constituency.
Published May 4th, 2024 at 08:18 IST