Updated April 29th, 2024 at 08:26 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani To File Nomination Today
- Elections
- 1 min read
8: 26 IST, April 29th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, April 29. The rally to support all four Mahayuti candidates will be held at the Racecourse Ground in th evening.
8: 08 IST, April 29th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | When asked if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi, Senior advocate, and Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, “...The announcement will be made soon...Detailed discussion could not happen in the meeting. Mallikarjun Kharge will announce it.”
8: 06 IST, April 29th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh is likely to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. He has been fielded from Lucknow seat by the BJP.
8: 06 IST, April 29th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will be filing her nomination from Amethi on Monday for the Lok Sabha elections.
